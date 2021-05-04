Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods
Former police sniper Leo Prinsloo was escorting high-value cargo on the N4 in Pretoria when brazen armed robbers opened fire on his armoured security vehicle last month.
Dashcam footage showing Prinsloo and his colleague Lloyd Mthombeni during the attempted highway heist has been spreading on social media.
Prinsloo, a member of the security firm Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, has been hailed by South Africans for his skills, bravery and nerves of steel during the attempted robbery.
He previously served on the SAPS Special Task Force for 12 years before joining the private security industry as a training instructor.
Video 2 https://t.co/XwgSJIRfVo pic.twitter.com/R91bdcaZDt— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 30, 2021
CapeTalk was unable to speak to Prinsloo directly due to an ongoing investigative process.
The director of Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, Deon Coetzee, tells CapeTalk that Prinsloo and Mthombeni are in good spirits after the incident.
According to Coetzee, an increasing number of companies are arranging tactical training for their security personnel to safeguard courier vehicles and cash-in-transit vans.
The vehicle that Leo was driving was not carrying the cellphones. It was the escort vehicle to another vehicle, a well-known courier company in South Africa that was carrying the cellphones.Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions
He was trying to get themselves out of the line of fire and also get to the vehicle with the actual goods in.Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions
The moment you are in that situation and people start shooting at you, you obviously want to live. That's when you have to fight for your life.Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions
Listen to Deon Coetzee on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Supplied to CapeTalk
More from Local
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'
Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.Read More
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member
Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.Read More
Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave
Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected
Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'
Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.Read More
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk
Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help.Read More
Nafiz Modack and two others appear in court over attempted hit on William Booth
Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and two co-accused are facing charges for their suspected involvement in the botched hit on defence attorney William Booth last year.Read More