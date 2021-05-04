Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Food security
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle' Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days. 4 May 2021 3:34 PM
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key fami... 4 May 2021 2:08 PM
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an off... 4 May 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom "Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 4 May 2021 1:57 PM
View all Business
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

4 May 2021 11:21 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Robbery
heist video
Lei Prinsloo
security van
escort vehicle

The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.

Former police sniper Leo Prinsloo was escorting high-value cargo on the N4 in Pretoria when brazen armed robbers opened fire on his armoured security vehicle last month.

Dashcam footage showing Prinsloo and his colleague Lloyd Mthombeni during the attempted highway heist has been spreading on social media.

Leo Prinsloo and his colleague Lloyd Mthombeni managed to foil an attempted heist that was caught on camera. Image: Supplied

Prinsloo, a member of the security firm Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, has been hailed by South Africans for his skills, bravery and nerves of steel during the attempted robbery.

He previously served on the SAPS Special Task Force for 12 years before joining the private security industry as a training instructor.

CapeTalk was unable to speak to Prinsloo directly due to an ongoing investigative process.

The director of Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, Deon Coetzee, tells CapeTalk that Prinsloo and Mthombeni are in good spirits after the incident.

According to Coetzee, an increasing number of companies are arranging tactical training for their security personnel to safeguard courier vehicles and cash-in-transit vans.

The vehicle that Leo was driving was not carrying the cellphones. It was the escort vehicle to another vehicle, a well-known courier company in South Africa that was carrying the cellphones.

Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions

He was trying to get themselves out of the line of fire and also get to the vehicle with the actual goods in.

Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions

The moment you are in that situation and people start shooting at you, you obviously want to live. That's when you have to fight for your life.

Deon Coetzee, Director - Fortis Pro-active Defence Solutions

Listen to Deon Coetzee on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:




4 May 2021 11:21 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Robbery
heist video
Lei Prinsloo
security van
escort vehicle

More from Local

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

4 May 2021 3:34 PM

Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs

4 May 2021 2:08 PM

The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave

4 May 2021 12:51 PM

Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'

4 May 2021 10:43 AM

Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected

4 May 2021 9:56 AM

Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24

3 May 2021 6:24 PM

R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'

3 May 2021 4:56 PM

Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

3 May 2021 4:14 PM

Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack and two others appear in court over attempted hit on William Booth

3 May 2021 3:36 PM

Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and two co-accused are facing charges for their suspected involvement in the botched hit on defence attorney William Booth last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Public sector unions to meet to consider govt's latest wage talks proposal

4 May 2021 5:27 PM

Masondo: Partership between executive & Parly must improve to tackle corruption

4 May 2021 4:33 PM

Intense cold front set to batter CT on Wednesday; emergency services on alert

4 May 2021 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA