Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet
Would you choose never to have biological children even if you have the ways and means to do so?
Marc wrote a blog about his decision that has garnered mixed reactions entitled 'Why choosing to live child-free and becoming a parent should be equally respected decisions.'
Marc Fehr chats to Refilwe Moloto about his decision and people's reactions.
I like making conscious decisions and then sticking to them.Marc Fehr, Blogger
He says he is aware that he has made the decision at a young age and has had people suggesting he may change his mind about having biological children later on.
I wanted to break this social taboo...this idea of wanting to have one's own offspring is just a question of time rather than a question of one's own ideals. So, I did not like people assuming that one day I would want children.Marc Fehr, Blogger
He wants people to understand this is a clear and conscious decision that will not change.
Refilwe notes that the blog asks us to give as much respect to the choice to have biological children as the choice to be child-free.
It is not that I do not like children or could not imagine myself having children...but I just do not like how it is not socially accepted when someone tells you they are pregnant for you to say, are you sure? Did you want this? Did you think this through properly? You have to be happy for them.Marc Fehr, Blogger
There is this social taboo where you get looked at weirdly if you say I don't want to have children, and I think this social taboo is what I wanted to shake up a little by writing this article.Marc Fehr, Blogger
There are alternatives. One can live a child-free life, he says.
A 'no' to procreation should become socially accepted.Marc Fehr, Blogger
Listen to the conversation below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/maykal/maykal1802/maykal180200446/96300939-a-large-crowd-of-people-on-demonstrations-or-protests-.jpg
