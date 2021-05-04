Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Food security
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle' Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days. 4 May 2021 3:34 PM
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key fami... 4 May 2021 2:08 PM
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an off... 4 May 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom "Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 4 May 2021 1:57 PM
View all Business
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet

4 May 2021 11:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Planet
Children
Population
Environmental activism
vasectomy

Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring.

Would you choose never to have biological children even if you have the ways and means to do so?

Marc wrote a blog about his decision that has garnered mixed reactions entitled 'Why choosing to live child-free and becoming a parent should be equally respected decisions.'

Marc Fehr chats to Refilwe Moloto about his decision and people's reactions.

I like making conscious decisions and then sticking to them.

Marc Fehr, Blogger

He says he is aware that he has made the decision at a young age and has had people suggesting he may change his mind about having biological children later on.

I wanted to break this social taboo...this idea of wanting to have one's own offspring is just a question of time rather than a question of one's own ideals. So, I did not like people assuming that one day I would want children.

Marc Fehr, Blogger

He wants people to understand this is a clear and conscious decision that will not change.

Refilwe notes that the blog asks us to give as much respect to the choice to have biological children as the choice to be child-free.

It is not that I do not like children or could not imagine myself having children...but I just do not like how it is not socially accepted when someone tells you they are pregnant for you to say, are you sure? Did you want this? Did you think this through properly? You have to be happy for them.

Marc Fehr, Blogger

There is this social taboo where you get looked at weirdly if you say I don't want to have children, and I think this social taboo is what I wanted to shake up a little by writing this article.

Marc Fehr, Blogger

There are alternatives. One can live a child-free life, he says.

A 'no' to procreation should become socially accepted.

Marc Fehr, Blogger

Listen to the conversation below:




4 May 2021 11:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Planet
Children
Population
Environmental activism
vasectomy

More from World

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

4 May 2021 7:15 AM

Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'

30 April 2021 2:11 PM

"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA

29 April 2021 6:54 PM

US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital

29 April 2021 3:16 PM

The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather

29 April 2021 11:50 AM

Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'

29 April 2021 10:47 AM

Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue

29 April 2021 10:14 AM

"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

28 April 2021 6:15 PM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town

4 May 2021 5:20 PM

This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

4 May 2021 7:15 AM

Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'

3 May 2021 4:56 PM

Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe

2 May 2021 1:12 PM

Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much

2 May 2021 10:18 AM

Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story

1 May 2021 9:12 AM

Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Public sector unions to meet to consider govt's latest wage talks proposal

4 May 2021 5:27 PM

Masondo: Partership between executive & Parly must improve to tackle corruption

4 May 2021 4:33 PM

Intense cold front set to batter CT on Wednesday; emergency services on alert

4 May 2021 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA