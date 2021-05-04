'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'
India has recorded more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 on each day since 21 April.
The country’s crematoriums, where funeral pyres burn non-stop, can no longer accommodate the dead.
Instead, bodies are being cremated in adjacent car parks and on pavements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being blamed for trying to control the public narrative about the pandemic rather than mitigating it.
Modi imposed a harsh lockdown but failed to use the time to build medical capacity or boost supplies.
He then opened up too soon - leading to epic super-spreader events – while failing to get a vaccination campaign going.
Lester Kiewit asked Sameer Dossani (cofounder at Peace Vigil) and reporter Azad Essa how the country – initially touted as a role model – became the worst affected in the world.
The situation is dire, unlike the previous outbreak… We’re seeing whole families getting it… I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member…Sameer Dossani, cofounder - Peace Vigil
India is not a poor country… Tenders were given to provide oxygen… Only 11 units have been installed…Sameer Dossani, cofounder - Peace Vigil
This relationship between Israel and India goes back decades… You can’t compare the two… Both countries were hiding a lot… Israel was not helping Palestinians… In India… they didn’t prepare for a mass outbreak…Azad Essa, reporter
India said it had nothing to learn from other countries… they have everything under control… They don’t need to vaccinate the whole country…Azad Essa, reporter
In India, people are using terms such as 'Corona Jihad'… Muslims purportedly spitting on fruit and licking plates… a Hindu nationalist narrative of deflecting blame…Azad Essa, reporter
… a lack of care for the working class, and Poor…Azad Essa, reporter
We don’t trust the government… Modi has set up a completely untransparent fund…Sameer Dossani, cofounder - Peace Vigil
