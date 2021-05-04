Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave





The NICD's latest Covid-19 modelling report indicates that Gauteng will be the worst affected province when the third wave hits, in the worst-case scenario.

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says Gauteng is more vulnerable than other provinces due to a number of potential factors.

Welte explains that Gauteng is at a higher risk due to the sheer size of its population and the age structure in the province.

He says the province is also more susceptible due to a higher level of pre-existing health conditions which is associated with an increased risk of severe Covid-19.

Welte adds that waning immunity levels will also play a role.

He advises that the model projections are not set in stone and will be highly influenced by population behaviour and whether or not people adherence to Covid-19 restrictions.

Overall, the professor says seasonal factors, such as colder weather over the winter months, could also increase transmission due to increased contact indoors and decreased ventilation.

Gauteng has a working-age population... which does a lot of social mixing that will be particularly vulnerable to transmission. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

According to the numbers available, it also has a larger number than the average of people with risk factors for severe Covid-19. It all adds up. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Our fate is ultimately in our hands... There's a lot of dependency on what exactly happens... Do people adhere to mask-wearing, do people insist on having parties.... winter is not the best time to on the brink of another wave. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

There's a range of projections that depends quite critically on how strongly and effectively non-pharmaceutical interventions [ e.g. mask-wearing, sanitising, social distancing] are applied. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

