Today at 17:20
Food security
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Mandy Wiener
Stuart Hess
midday report
2021 Indian Premier League
Covid-19 in India

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

The Indian Premier League has been suspended.

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home as India buckles under the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to postpone the 2021 IPL season with immediate effect. © Allan Swart/123rf

RELATED: South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

India is scheduled to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

The IPL has been running since early April, despite the country’s healthcare system being overwhelmed by a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," a statement from the IPL organisers read.

RELATED: 'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, a cricket writer at The Star.

… 11 South African players and a couple of coaches… a frantic, chaotic situation… A logistical problem for Cricket South Africa…

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




