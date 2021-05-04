Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'
The Indian Premier League has been suspended.
The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home as India buckles under the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
India is scheduled to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.
The IPL has been running since early April, despite the country’s healthcare system being overwhelmed by a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," a statement from the IPL organisers read.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, a cricket writer at The Star.
… 11 South African players and a couple of coaches… a frantic, chaotic situation… A logistical problem for Cricket South Africa…Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
