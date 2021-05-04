Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win'
Will ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule go or will he stay, asks The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.
There have been calls for Magashule to step aside from his position of office within the ANC pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case, though he has made it clear on Sunday night he would not do so voluntarily.
Reports now suggest that Cyril Ramaphosa has won the unequivocal backing of the rest of the ANC top six and the National Woking Committee (NWC) to comply.
Mandy speaks to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about whether anyone in the ANC will indeed ever 'step aside'.
Madia says views within the party on what will unfold seem to differ depending on which side they support.
Those who support Ramaphosa say it is just a matter of time before an announcement is made. Those who are in Ace Magashule's corner will say to you it is a really tough battle but maybe e can squeeze some sort of victory.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
But Madia does not believe either will be victorious.
Both sides cannot afford to lose face. There have been attempts to find some kind of settlement.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
So far no settlement on the 'set aside' rule appears to have been reached. So what now for the ANC?
I understand that a resolution was passed yesterday at the NWC meeting that suspension letters must go out if he does not step aside within 30 days.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
She says this process appears to have been set into motion.
ANC MP Bongani Bongo has also entered a fightback, says Wiener and appeared in court on Tueday morning to appeal a national executive committee (NEC) decision forcing him to step aside.
The NEC had declared that he must step aside since he had not been cleared by a court of law on allegations that he had bribed a parliamentary official to collapse an inquiry into Eskom.
We do think the courts will end up being one of the frontiers where this battle takes place.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha
It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati MantshantshaRead More
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak
Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape.Read More
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated'
Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party.Read More
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.Read More
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law
It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.Read More
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'
"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.Read More
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.Read More
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst
Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder.Read More
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs
DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral race.Read More