Today at 17:20
Food security
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win'

4 May 2021 1:04 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC top six
Ace Magashule
ANC NWC
ANC step aside guidelines

Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued.

Will ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule go or will he stay, asks The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

There have been calls for Magashule to step aside from his position of office within the ANC pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case, though he has made it clear on Sunday night he would not do so voluntarily.

Reports now suggest that Cyril Ramaphosa has won the unequivocal backing of the rest of the ANC top six and the National Woking Committee (NWC) to comply.

Mandy speaks to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about whether anyone in the ANC will indeed ever 'step aside'.

Madia says views within the party on what will unfold seem to differ depending on which side they support.

Those who support Ramaphosa say it is just a matter of time before an announcement is made. Those who are in Ace Magashule's corner will say to you it is a really tough battle but maybe e can squeeze some sort of victory.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

But Madia does not believe either will be victorious.

Both sides cannot afford to lose face. There have been attempts to find some kind of settlement.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

So far no settlement on the 'set aside' rule appears to have been reached. So what now for the ANC?

I understand that a resolution was passed yesterday at the NWC meeting that suspension letters must go out if he does not step aside within 30 days.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

She says this process appears to have been set into motion.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo has also entered a fightback, says Wiener and appeared in court on Tueday morning to appeal a national executive committee (NEC) decision forcing him to step aside.

The NEC had declared that he must step aside since he had not been cleared by a court of law on allegations that he had bribed a parliamentary official to collapse an inquiry into Eskom.

We do think the courts will end up being one of the frontiers where this battle takes place.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview below:




