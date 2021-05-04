Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member
Nafiz Modack and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Ashley Tabischer appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.
It's alleged that Modack bribed the 39-year-old officer in exchange for police information, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.
Modack is also facing a range of other charges relating to alleged gang activity and conspiracy to commit murder.
This is in connection with an alleged plot involving a hand grenade outside the home AGU detective Charl Kinnear in 2019.
Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year but Modack has not been charged for his murder.
Brandt says authorities appear to be slowly building a case against the alleged crime kingpin.
Modack and two others appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday in a separate matter relating to the attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth’s life.
RELATED: Nafiz Modack and two others appear in court over attempted hit on William Booth
Today he [Modack] appeared alongside AGU member Ashley Tabischer at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The case relates to a charge of corruption.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It's believed that Tabischer...shared information that the unit had with Nafiz Modack.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It appears as if the state is slowly building up a case leading up to that [murder] charge [in relation to the Kinnear assassination.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener:
Source : @SAgovnews/Twitter
More from Local
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'
Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.Read More
Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave
Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.Read More
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods
The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected
Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'
Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.Read More
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk
Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help.Read More
Nafiz Modack and two others appear in court over attempted hit on William Booth
Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and two co-accused are facing charges for their suspected involvement in the botched hit on defence attorney William Booth last year.Read More