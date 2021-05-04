Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member





Nafiz Modack and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Ashley Tabischer appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.

It's alleged that Modack bribed the 39-year-old officer in exchange for police information, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.

Modack is also facing a range of other charges relating to alleged gang activity and conspiracy to commit murder.

This is in connection with an alleged plot involving a hand grenade outside the home AGU detective Charl Kinnear in 2019.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year but Modack has not been charged for his murder.

Brandt says authorities appear to be slowly building a case against the alleged crime kingpin.

Modack and two others appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday in a separate matter relating to the attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth’s life.

Today he [Modack] appeared alongside AGU member Ashley Tabischer at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The case relates to a charge of corruption. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It's believed that Tabischer...shared information that the unit had with Nafiz Modack. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It appears as if the state is slowly building up a case leading up to that [murder] charge [in relation to the Kinnear assassination. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

