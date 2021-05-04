King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs





Zwelithini's siblings held a media briefing on Monday accusing Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarchy and nation, of sowing divisions in the royal family.

The siblings claim that Buthelezi has been sidelining them from important family discussions following Zwelithini's death and the recent passing of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

They have also hit out at Buthelezi for apparently being unavailable to meet with them, despite publicly criticising the royal family in the media.

The siblings want Buthelezi to step down as the Zulu kingdom's prime minister, reports Eyewitness News journalist Nkosikhona Duma.

"They say his time has come and gone", Duma adds.

