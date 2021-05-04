King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
Zwelithini's siblings held a media briefing on Monday accusing Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarchy and nation, of sowing divisions in the royal family.
The siblings claim that Buthelezi has been sidelining them from important family discussions following Zwelithini's death and the recent passing of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
They have also hit out at Buthelezi for apparently being unavailable to meet with them, despite publicly criticising the royal family in the media.
The siblings want Buthelezi to step down as the Zulu kingdom's prime minister, reports Eyewitness News journalist Nkosikhona Duma.
"They say his time has come and gone", Duma adds.
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini expressed their dissatisfaction with how the passing of the monarch and the arrangements have been handled.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They particularly took issue with the prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. They accused him of sowing divisions between them as the siblings.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They also accused him of excluding them in key family meetings.... including the meeting about the burial arrangements for the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They say that they have been trying to meet with him but he has not been available, yet he has been found criticising them in the media.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They say his time has come and gone and he must actually vacate the position of prime minister to the Zulu nation and a new prime minister must be appointed.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
