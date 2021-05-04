We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom





Unions are worried that Eskom is using wage talks as a "scapegoat for implementing more load shedding."

Last week, the state-owned utility warned that rising tension during wage talks could impact operations and services.

“We reject the desperate attempt by Eskom’s latest statement to link power cuts to wage talks,” said Numsa’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Workers affiliated with Numsa are demanding a 15% wage increase, a one-year wage agreement, and an end to salary disparities.

“The narrative driven by the media about Eskom being in a paralysed financial position and therefore workers deserve 0% increases lacks foundational understanding of this industry,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Hlubi-Majola.

Eskom kicked members of the media out of the venue… a serious problem… Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa

Salary disparities… leftover from apartheid, but at Eskom, it’s still in practice. Black employees earn the minimum rate, but white employees earn the maximum rate, even though they are doing the same tasks… Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa

Eskom has the audacity to suggest that somehow these wage talks will result in disruptions to electricity supply… It’s outrageous! … Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.