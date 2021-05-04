Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'





The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning that an intense cold front will arrive on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours are expected overnight on Wednesday evening into Thursday in the Cape metro.

Forecaster Wayne Venter says the rainfall is expected to last until Friday and clear up over the weekend.

Strong winds are also predicted for Wednesday, especially along the Cape Point and False Bay area.

According to Venter, wet weather conditions aren't expected again until the end of May/early June.

"Unfortunately it looks like winter is off to a dry start in the southern Western Cape", he tells CapeTalk.

It's going to cause some rainfall, especially from Wednesday evening overnight into Thursday for Cape Town and the south-western Cape. Wayne Venter, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

We still expect some light rain on Friday, but then from the weekend, it should be clearing up nicely. Wayne Venter, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

There's not major cold front coming through in the next two weeks for the Western Cape. So, after this it's probably going to be dry. Wayne Venter, Forecaster - SA Weather Service

At the same time, UCT climate scientist Dr. Peter Johnston says the absence of the usual early winter rains is a cause for concern.

According to Johnston, Cape Town usually expects roughly 50mm of rain in April, however, only 10mm fell last month.

The climatologist says reduced rainfall and increased temperatures could make Cape Town more vulnerable to water shortages in the future.

While Cape Town's dams could potentially survive without rainfall until next winter Johnston says the agricultural industry wouldn't.

Easter came and went without any rain, April came and went without any rain, or very little. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

We don't see much rain in our future, alhtough there's a little bit possible on Wednesday. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

It's a concern... because this is not what we would put in the normal range or what we'd expect in Cape Town. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

We worry as climatologists because although the evidence of reduced rainfall isn't crystal clear, the evidence for higher temperatures in the future is. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

If we have another dry season next year, then we seriously have to start considering that the climate change that we've been talking about is actually upon us. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

The dry cycle that we may be going through right now is going to be a serious wake-up call for the City of Cape Town and for agriculture. Dr. Peter Johnston, Scientist - Climate Systems Analysis Group (University of Cape Town)

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: