Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
Bird flu is spreading in various areas of South Africa and there are concerns it could wreak havoc on the poultry industry.
On Monday, a second chicken farm on Gauteng's East Rand reported an outbreak of H5 avian influenza (AI).
Government earlier urged poultry farmers to treat any animal deaths as potential AI cases.
RELATED: Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew, CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE).
It is starting to get rather concerning now, especially with the second commercial farm that was identified [in Gauteng]... but I think we have to have faith in the South African Poultry Association [Sapa]. They need to guide us with what is happening.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
And we need to be guided from government's side to what action is going to take place, if need be.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
We see it very much in the Northern Hemisphere in Europe, but on the South African side it's obviously the migration of [wild] birds for the summer up north... interacting with the various poultry farms and infecting the breeder birds.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
South Africa has to be careful about protection against the spread of AI , he says.
Sapa are always talking to government about protection... and anti-dumping.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Our industry, as a whole, on poultry is about 30% down year on year, compared to our figures from March of last year. We are starting to feel it now through the tariffs, so if there's a major outbreak it's an issue.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
If government has put up all these tariffs and trade barriers it makes it very difficult for us to have trading partners to actually trade from, because those markets are closed. Obviously this will just lead to a shortage of products.Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Poultry is our most important protein for consumers in South Africa so we need to make sure that we keep those markets open!Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Matthew notes that this scenario plays out every year as the wild birds migrate and the Association has been discussing it for some time with its trading partners and government.
There is a glimmer of good news though, concerning trade with neighbouring countries.
Once the World Organisation for Animal Health [OIE] has declared a country free, in the past it has taken South Africa up to three years to actually open that market!Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
What's incredible on our exports... government has very quickly reacted with our neighbouring countries... to re-open the markets as long as the poultry's coming from a compartment, that is free of AI [Avian influenza].Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/11/04/46/chicken-4920967960720.jpg
More from Business
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike
"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.Read More
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.Read More
We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom
"Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.Read More
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected
Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.Read More
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).Read More
More from Local
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19'
The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive samples from travellers entering SA from India.Read More
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'
Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.Read More
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member
Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.Read More
Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave
Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.Read More
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods
The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected
Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
More from World
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'
"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."Read More
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet
Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring.Read More
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'
Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.Read More
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'
"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital
The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather
Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.Read More
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.Read More