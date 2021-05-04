African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Thousands of irreplaceable items from UCT's African Studies collection were lost during the recent Table Mountain wildfire.
Tech entrepreneur Arlene Mulder is now bringing Africa's first audio library to the market.
The former investment banker is the co-founder of WeThinkCode, which prides itself on developing "Africa's top digital talent".
The aim of Mulder's new venture - the BiB app - is to preserve the continent's heritage through digital storytelling.
The digital audio library allows users to buy and listen to a curated selection of African books, series and theatre pieces.
These are narrated by local voice artists.
Mulder talks about the inspiration for the app in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
It was really important for us to say: Where are the African stories and how can we leverage technology to share them with the world.Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app
We partner with African writers, storytellers and voices to capture this rich heritage of ours.Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app
Could the BiB app be described as Netflix in audio form for African stories?
In a way, says Mulder.
There's a lot of video we see out there today, but if you think of audio, there's this rich culture in our African heritage where we've been telling stories through generations. I think leveraging audio is so important, also to develop our imaginations.Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app
The partnership Mulder created to make BiB possible is also passionate about empowering artists, including revenue-share.
The focus is on three areas at the moment: children's stories, education and award-winning literature she says.
Some of the African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices... We match the incredible voices with the stories.Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app
Any story from the African continent would qualify but, of course, we prioritise... At the moment we are working with one of the banks to assist us with distribution and make sure that we can make all the content available and affordable to all South Africans.Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app
Find out how to subscribe at mybib.africa.
Listen to Mulder describe the complicated process involved in getting this wonderful content recorded:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2101/milkos210103334/162523616-distance-learning-happy-black-millennial-guy-study-online-with-laptop-and-headset-cheerful-african-m.jpg
