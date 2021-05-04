African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Doret Jooste - CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB
Today at 05:10
Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mashupye Maseremule
Today at 05:46
Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kagiso Mamabolo - Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Hospice week and the art of living and dying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leigh Meinert - Advocacy Manager at Hospice Palliative Care Association
Today at 06:40
Get up close to san rock art
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephnie Murray - Tour guide - specialising in the Western Cape
Today at 07:20
Site C's sewage crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siya Sokomani - environmentalist and owner of Nguni Nursery
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Third Wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Ramaphosa's Ankole Longhorns
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Denene Erasmus
Today at 10:08
Cape Town's food scene
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Munir Haywood
Pamela Mconie
Today at 10:33
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thulani Gqirana
Today at 10:45
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape Family Research Forum
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daiyaan Petersen
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key fami... 4 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom "Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 4 May 2021 1:57 PM
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind. 4 May 2021 9:56 AM
View all Business
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member' "The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it." 4 May 2021 12:08 PM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Arlene Mulder
WeThinkCode_
African literature
story telling
WeThinkCode
COVID-19
BiB app
My BiB
audio library app
Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Thousands of irreplaceable items from UCT's African Studies collection were lost during the recent Table Mountain wildfire.

RELATED: More volunteers needed for Jagger Library salvage: 'Nobody is not useful to us'

Tech entrepreneur Arlene Mulder is now bringing Africa's first audio library to the market.

The former investment banker is the co-founder of WeThinkCode, which prides itself on developing "Africa's top digital talent".

The aim of Mulder's new venture - the BiB app - is to preserve the continent's heritage through digital storytelling.

© milkos/123rf.com 

The digital audio library allows users to buy and listen to a curated selection of African books, series and theatre pieces.

These are narrated by local voice artists.

Mulder talks about the inspiration for the app in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

It was really important for us to say: Where are the African stories and how can we leverage technology to share them with the world.

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app

We partner with African writers, storytellers and voices to capture this rich heritage of ours.

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app

Could the BiB app be described as Netflix in audio form for African stories?

In a way, says Mulder.

There's a lot of video we see out there today, but if you think of audio, there's this rich culture in our African heritage where we've been telling stories through generations. I think leveraging audio is so important, also to develop our imaginations.

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app

The partnership Mulder created to make BiB possible is also passionate about empowering artists, including revenue-share.

The focus is on three areas at the moment: children's stories, education and award-winning literature she says.

Some of the African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices... We match the incredible voices with the stories.

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app

Any story from the African continent would qualify but, of course, we prioritise... At the moment we are working with one of the banks to assist us with distribution and make sure that we can make all the content available and affordable to all South Africans.

Arlene Mulder, Co-founder - WeThinkCode and BiB app

Find out how to subscribe at mybib.africa.

Listen to Mulder describe the complicated process involved in getting this wonderful content recorded:




4 May 2021 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Arlene Mulder
WeThinkCode_
African literature
story telling
WeThinkCode
COVID-19
BiB app
My BiB
audio library app
Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance

More from Business

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike

4 May 2021 4:29 PM

"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom

4 May 2021 1:57 PM

"Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected

4 May 2021 9:56 AM

Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19'

4 May 2021 6:38 PM

The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive samples from travellers entering SA from India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

4 May 2021 3:34 PM

Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs

4 May 2021 2:08 PM

The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member

4 May 2021 1:29 PM

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave

4 May 2021 12:51 PM

Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

4 May 2021 11:21 AM

The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'

4 May 2021 10:43 AM

Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected

4 May 2021 9:56 AM

Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24

3 May 2021 6:24 PM

R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town

4 May 2021 5:20 PM

This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet

4 May 2021 11:01 AM

Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

4 May 2021 7:15 AM

Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'

3 May 2021 4:56 PM

Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe

2 May 2021 1:12 PM

Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much

2 May 2021 10:18 AM

Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital

29 April 2021 3:16 PM

The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman

27 April 2021 1:08 PM

French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

22 April 2021 11:45 AM

Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme

21 April 2021 1:28 PM

More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes

20 April 2021 2:11 PM

Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years

16 April 2021 12:35 PM

The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

16 April 2021 8:40 AM

MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro accident

4 May 2021 7:20 PM

How will Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce impact their charity?

4 May 2021 7:16 PM

Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

4 May 2021 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA