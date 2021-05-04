Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50





Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage and three children.

There's $146 billion (around R2 trillion) at stake! scream the headlines.

That's the estimated amount the Microsoft co-founder is worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The pair will continue running the philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ('fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world') together.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Billy Gundelfinger, one of South Africa's most well-known specialist divorce and criminal attorneys.

Usually, says Gundelfinger, the more money there is, the more aggravation as well.

But not in Gates' case it seems.

Wealthy people normally have companies, trusts... It gets very complicated. Billy Gundelfinger, Specialist divorce and criminal attorney

What's interesting with the Gates' divorce is they live in Washington state... where divorce is in community of property. In this instance, Bill Gates has agreed to divide the estate with his current wife. Billy Gundelfinger, Specialist divorce and criminal attorney

If you come to an agreement then you split the assets, but if you don't agree it goes to court and the judge can exercise what they call an equitable discretion. Depending on various factors... the judge can decide that the other party gets a bigger or a lesser amount of the 50-50 split. Billy Gundelfinger, Specialist divorce and criminal attorney

Bill Gates is being extremely generous and he's agreed apparently to give her [Melinda] half the estate which is reportedly $146 billion... He said it was a long marriage and they had three children and started off together from the beginning... Billy Gundelfinger, Specialist divorce and criminal attorney

I think it's admirable! Billy Gundelfinger, Specialist divorce and criminal attorney

Listen to Gundelfinger discuss the divorces of the rich and famous on The Money Show: