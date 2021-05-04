Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike





The government met with trade unions on Tuesday after public sector wage negotiations failed two weeks ago.

According to Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council rules, after 42 days of talks, either party may declare a dispute.

That period ends today.

Union leaders last week said they intend to declare a dispute, which could lead to a strike.

The government is offering no salary hikes this year while unions demand 7%.

Africa Melane interviewed Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.

I don’t foresee that the parties are going to come together… The government has a fiscal crisis… Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions

Workers didn’t get an increase in 2020… The government is advocating a wage freeze [in 2021] … I don’t see how the unions are going to get around that… Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action… How do nurses and doctors go on strike? … Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions

The government reneged on the agreement it signed… What is the impact on collective bargaining? … Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions

