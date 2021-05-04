Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike
The government met with trade unions on Tuesday after public sector wage negotiations failed two weeks ago.
According to Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council rules, after 42 days of talks, either party may declare a dispute.
That period ends today.
Union leaders last week said they intend to declare a dispute, which could lead to a strike.
The government is offering no salary hikes this year while unions demand 7%.
RELATED: We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom
Africa Melane interviewed Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.
I don’t foresee that the parties are going to come together… The government has a fiscal crisis…Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions
Workers didn’t get an increase in 2020… The government is advocating a wage freeze [in 2021] … I don’t see how the unions are going to get around that… Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action… How do nurses and doctors go on strike? …Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions
The government reneged on the agreement it signed… What is the impact on collective bargaining? …Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions
RELATED: Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50289070_zero-percent-weitten-on-blue-chalkboard.html?vti=nsm83qq5epl34lks7k-1-35
