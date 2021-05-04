Streaming issues? Report here
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town

4 May 2021 5:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Stress
forest bathing
Forest Bathing Cape Town

This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.

Yoga teacher and natural therapy practitioner, Hilary Harker joined forces with Evelyn Holtzhausen, an accredited mountain guide to create Forest Bathing Cape Town earlier this year.

The pair offers a forest bathing experience to help people clear their minds and connect with nature.

Forest bathing has become very popular globally after Japanese scientists conducted a study proving its uplifting benefits.

Scientists have found that the practice reduces stress hormones, enhances the immune system, and unlocks extended feelings of calm.

Forest bathing or forest therapy is known as shinrin-yoku in Japanese. The age-old practice is being used around the world as a form of stress release to help manage depression, anxiety, insomnia, and fatigue.

It's believed that time in nature can help alleviate the modern-day "stress-state" and the negative effects of technology, known as "technostress.".

After years of hiking and a passion for the healing powers of nature, Harker and Holtzhausen decided to offer their own unique forest bathing experience.

They chat to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about their new venture and the enriching and tranquil journey it entails.

We ask our guests to set an intention for their next four hours spent in the forest and to awaken their senses.

Hilary Harker, Yoga teacher and natural therapy practitioner

I was hiking regularly with Evelyn for safety reasons to begin with and I was experiencing the benefits to myself.

Hilary Harker, Yoga teacher and natural therapy practitioner

With my nursing knowledge, I thought that this is a nice thing to do for anyone with chronic illnesses.

Hilary Harker, Yoga teacher and natural therapy practitioner

Very conclusive results and scientific studies have been done. It's been prescribed in Japan for technostress and stress-state.

Hilary Harker, Yoga teacher and natural therapy practitioner

I started doing search into it and I found that the people I was walking with really enjoyed when we stopped, sat down and just enjoyed being in nature.

Evelyn Holtzhausen, Accredited mountain guide

It just seemed to be a natural partnership with me leading the hike and Hilary doing the meditation and the yoga.

Evelyn Holtzhausen, Accredited mountain guide

I also just need to make it clear that it doesn't involve taking your clothes off!

Evelyn Holtzhausen, Accredited mountain guide

Listen to the fascinating discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




