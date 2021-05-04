How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
South African residents older than 60 may register to receive vaccination against Covid19 on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).
There has been a slow uptick in registrations by the elderly; what will it take to encourage more of them to register?
Africa Melane interviewed Ian Rheeder, a “chartered marketer” and “persuasion scientist”.
Rheeder says education (and trust) is key.
There are a lot of myths out there about vaccines…Ian Rheeder, persuasion scientist
Frontline medical workers know the severity of what it looks like when you get Covid…Ian Rheeder, persuasion scientist
The most important thing is education… by people that you trust…Ian Rheeder, persuasion scientist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
