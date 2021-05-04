'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19'
Scientists from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) are testing samples from the Covid-19 positive patient who travelled from India to South Africa.
The patient is being treated at a hospital in Durban and contact tracing teams are working to track down all of his close contacts.
Health journalist Laura López González reports that a genomics team from UKZN is conducting sequencing on a sample from the patient to establish whether or not he is infected with the variant that's circulating in India.
González warns that some misinformation has been circulating in the KZN province.
While South Africa intensifies genomic surveillance for variants of concern, she says travellers from India have been banned from entering the US, Australia, Canada, and the UAE.
The Health Department says it is consulting the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on how to deal with travellers from countries with variants of concern.
González says there is still a great deal of debate about the effectiveness of travel bans in curbing the spread of Covid-19.
RELATED: 'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'
Thanks to the @CapeTalk listener that flagged this. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended its own travel ban on scheduled international passenger flights till 31 May as the country battles to contain its #COVID19sa second wave #COVID19 https://t.co/Peoq64CCGU— Laura Lopez Gonzalez (@LLopezGonzalez) May 4, 2021
As of now, the variant that is dominant in India has not been detected in South Africa.Laura López González, Health journalist
Scientists from UKZN are busy sequencing one sample from a traveler from India but have not yet completed the analysis.Laura López González, Health journalist
So far in this pandemic, we haven't really had a clear answer about whether or not travel bans work to prevent outbreaks and disease.Laura López González, Health journalist
Listen to Laura López González in conversation with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/science_lab_virus.html?oriSearch=SCIENCE+LAB&sti=n34lwssh9y03b5soez|&mediapopup=145217382
More from Local
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'
Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.Read More
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member
Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.Read More
Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave
Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.Read More
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods
The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected
Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More