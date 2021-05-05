'Hospices help you make the most of the life you have left'
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, palliative care has been thrust into the mainstream eye more than ever before. This week is Hospice Week, and this year the Hospice Palliative Care Association is profiling the voices of the nurses and carers who understand all too well the "art" of living and dying, says Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.
There are currently 103 hospice members of the HPCA, and most of them are primarily self-funded through donations and grants, with minimal formal support, and yet their services have been in greater need than ever before.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their services have been in greater need than ever before. Leigh Meinert, Advocacy manager for Hospice Palliative Care Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
We're not just about death and dying and terminal illness. We know how to make the most of the life that we have.Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association
Hospices provide support, not only to patients but to their families as well, she says.
We know how to provide holistic support, emotional, spiritual, mental, physical pain management.Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association
We would want people to call on us earlier, not at the very end when all hope is lost.Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/diego_cervo/diego_cervo1604/diego_cervo160400053/56097425-old-people-in-geriatric-hospice-aged-patient-receives-the-visit-of-a-female-black-doctor-they-shake-.jpg
More from Local
Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding
Henning Grobler of SA Weather Services forecasts continuous thundershowers over the Cape metropole area from Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
'UKZN team conduct tests after man who entered SA from India contracts Covid-19'
The B.1.617 variant has not been detected in South Africa at this stage but authorities will prioritise testing Covid-19 positive samples from travellers entering SA from India.Read More
Cape Town to get much-needed rain from Wednesday amid worrying 'dry cycle'
Cape Town weather has been drier than usual, but some much-needed rainfall has been forecast for the next three days.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings want Buthelezi to stop meddling in Zulu royal affairs
The siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have accused Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.Read More
Nafiz Modack in the dock for corruption alongside Anti-Gang Unit member
Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was back in court on Tuesday - this time on corruption charges for allegedly bribing an officer for police intel.Read More
Why Gauteng could be hit the hardest by the third wave
Data modelling by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggests that Gauteng will be the hardest-hit province during the next Covid-19 surge.Read More
Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods
The tactical driver who was recorded in a high-speed chase with robbers in Gauteng was behind the wheel of a security escort vehicle, not a CIT van as widely reported.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More