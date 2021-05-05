Streaming issues? Report here
'Hospices help you make the most of the life you have left'

5 May 2021 7:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Palliative Care
Hospice

Reach out to hospices earlier, not at the very end when all hope is lost, says Hospice Palliative Care Association's Leigh Meinert

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, palliative care has been thrust into the mainstream eye more than ever before. This week is Hospice Week, and this year the Hospice Palliative Care Association is profiling the voices of the nurses and carers who understand all too well the "art" of living and dying, says Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

There are currently 103 hospice members of the HPCA, and most of them are primarily self-funded through donations and grants, with minimal formal support, and yet their services have been in greater need than ever before.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their services have been in greater need than ever before. Leigh Meinert, Advocacy manager for Hospice Palliative Care Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

We're not just about death and dying and terminal illness. We know how to make the most of the life that we have.

Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association

Hospices provide support, not only to patients but to their families as well, she says.

We know how to provide holistic support, emotional, spiritual, mental, physical pain management.

Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association

We would want people to call on us earlier, not at the very end when all hope is lost.

Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager - Hospice Palliative Care Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




5 May 2021 7:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Palliative Care
Hospice

