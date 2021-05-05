Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding





The SA Weather Service has issued a number of warnings relating to rain and flooding.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to forecaster Henning Grobler of the SA Weather Services Cape Town office.

We have seen this upper air system that is starting to develop, which was communicated over the weekend so we knew what was expected this week. Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

Grobler says the upper air system has developed strongly over the last two days.

Already there is an unstable situation in the upper air, which is where all the lightening comes from Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

At the moment it is still south of the False bay area sitting over the ocean with a couple of lightning strikes early this morning. It's nice and cloudy all along our forecast area for today. Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

We do expect from later this afternoon into tomorrow some rain and thundershowers continuously over the Cape metropole area. Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

The Helderberg area will receive a great deal of rain over the next few days, he adds.

We have issued warnings for the Cape Metropole - a yellow rainfall warning. So we must prepare ourselves for some localised flooding and infrastructure damage. Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

Strong winds of 50 to 60 km per hour are expected, he says.

Thursday will be the main day but we may still see some rain on Friday. Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Services

He says this is a once-off event at present and the metropole should experience fine weather again over the weekend.

