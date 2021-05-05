[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani
A critical issue impacting the Site C Khayelitsha community in Cape Town was shared in disturbing photographs on social media this week of raw sewage running through the streets.
Images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road.
The condition of almost every Road at Samora Machel. @CityofCT these drains have been leaking since the beginning of 2020. The smell is absolutely horrendous please attend to this. pic.twitter.com/6zOyFrDhKb— Lona_Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) February 4, 2021
Refilwe Moloto speaks to environmentalist Siya Sokomani after he took to social media to raise the alarm about sewage flowing through the streets of Khayelitsha's Site C. He is the owner of Nguni Nursery. he says it has been escalating for the past three years.
Sokomani says he grew up in Site C and has been a resident since 1985.
I've seen the place become what it is now from an informal settlement of shacks into RDP society. people like myself and other young people in the area who are extending their family houses in the better part of Site C, looking much better than they were before.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
He talks about the drainage system in the area.
As a kid, I played n the sand heaps that were dug out for those drainage pipes.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
He says he, therefore, knows every street in the area.
I know how they were, and I understand the burden of population growth and how the numbers of people are not the same, and how the sewage system is really struggling.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
But, he says, that being said, the area faces a crisis.
What can we do because we currently have live sewage with kids playing in it and actually kids fixing drains on the days when they are not at school and asking motorists for money. With all those pathogens that are in that system, with all the diseases and every second street is flowing with live, live sewage.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
He explains that it is not just a problem in Site C but is also prevalent in Site B, Harare, Makaza, and beyond.
The other week I was delivering trees to a school in Du Noon and you can't even breathe.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
He questions whether this is a budgetary constraint on the part of the City of Cape Town.
I understand the budgetary constraints of any company or municipality, but what I don't understand is people living in the filth of live sewage.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
It also does not only affect the residents of Khayelitsha he says. He says people living there work in the CBD and those pathogens can easily be passed on.
It also affects you...it is a long chain.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
I have pleaded with the City to stop playing the political game when it comes to Khayelitsha. if you don't vote for the powers within the City government I see it happening - the resources are not coming.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
We need to take the politics out of it. This is inhumane.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
There are roads leading off sewage-filled Maphongwane Avenue to four schools which means thousands of children are exposed to this daily, he says.
He says he and other residents have made several formal complaints to the City.
All we get are reference numbers. I have got proof of this.Siya Sokomani, Environmentalist and Owner - Nguni Nursery
Listen to Siya Sokomani in the interview below:
@CityofCTAlerts this is Maphongwane Avenue in Site C Khayelitsha. Live Sewage had been like this for the past three years.— Siya (@siya_sokomani) May 3, 2021
It’s causing numerous problems, blocking traffic,diseases etc
This can’t be right! Children are fixing Sewage and asking motorist for Money! @CityofCT 🙋🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/qGkAbGIHGm
Source : @siya_sokomani
