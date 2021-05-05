'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'
The apocalyptic situation in India and new data from the NICD have South Africans on edge.
A third wave of Covid-19 infections is looming.
NICD data does not predict when the wave may start, but what it may look like.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Worth considering are:
-
Changing of the season
-
Mutations/variants
-
Waning immunity from previous waves
Should new variants be kept under control then the wave is set to be smaller than the second.
Modelling does not take vaccination into account, but since not much vaccinating is happening, it will not make much of a difference.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa (UKZN) and Fatima Hassan (Health Justice Initiative).
The third wave is coming, said Boffa.
Our vaccination campaign is too slow to stop it; it is only a matter of time before it hits.
Hassan agrees, and fears for the winter when people head indoors.
It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when… The vaccines are not out there. We’re going to get it… It’s coming… As it gets colder, and people move indoors, the risk increases…Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN
It [lack of vaccinations] is so urgent… Vaccine apartheid… Some countries are considering vaccinating children, yet only one in 500 in the global South has been vaccinated… We’re going into winter… It’s not possible to be safe inside for hundreds of thousands of people… We’re facing a bleak winter…Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
President Modi in India didn’t take Covid-19 seriously from the start… There was a feeling in India that somehow people were protected… Variants… are allowing it to potentially spread more quickly…Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN
There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy [in South Africa] … and mistrust…Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN
People are acting as if Covid is over… The positivity rate is increasing in three provinces…Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
The situation in India… pharmaceutical companies are still clinging on to intellectual property… The pharmaceutical industry has precluded the global South from scaling up the manufacturing of the vaccines…Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
Do we have sufficient supplies of oxygen? … Are we ready for wave three and wave four? … It could be more severe than wave one and wave two.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/wave-ocean-sea-storm-tsunami-1913559/
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.Read More
'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'
A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).Read More
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.Read More
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.Read More
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'
The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.Read More
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'
"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'
"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part
"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Pfizer jab will most likely be limited to major cities, says Prof Barry Schoub
MAC chair Professor Barry Schoub says Pfizer's double-dose vaccine will only be rolled out in big metros due to its stringent storage requirements.Read More
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part
"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.Read More
It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab
Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.Read More
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime
"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60
If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.Read More
Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse
Doctors are tying patients to beds and ventilating them without sedation. Lester Kiewit interviews Meinie Nicolai (MSF Brazil).Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab
The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.Read More