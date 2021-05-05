'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'





The apocalyptic situation in India and new data from the NICD have South Africans on edge.

A third wave of Covid-19 infections is looming.

NICD data does not predict when the wave may start, but what it may look like.

When will a third wave of Covid-19 infections hit South Africa?

Worth considering are:

Changing of the season

Mutations/variants

Waning immunity from previous waves

Should new variants be kept under control then the wave is set to be smaller than the second.

Modelling does not take vaccination into account, but since not much vaccinating is happening, it will not make much of a difference.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa (UKZN) and Fatima Hassan (Health Justice Initiative).

The third wave is coming, said Boffa.

Our vaccination campaign is too slow to stop it; it is only a matter of time before it hits.

Hassan agrees, and fears for the winter when people head indoors.

It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when… The vaccines are not out there. We’re going to get it… It’s coming… As it gets colder, and people move indoors, the risk increases… Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN

It [lack of vaccinations] is so urgent… Vaccine apartheid… Some countries are considering vaccinating children, yet only one in 500 in the global South has been vaccinated… We’re going into winter… It’s not possible to be safe inside for hundreds of thousands of people… We’re facing a bleak winter… Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

President Modi in India didn’t take Covid-19 seriously from the start… There was a feeling in India that somehow people were protected… Variants… are allowing it to potentially spread more quickly… Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN

There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy [in South Africa] … and mistrust… Dr. Jody Boffa, epidemiologist - UKZN

People are acting as if Covid is over… The positivity rate is increasing in three provinces… Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

The situation in India… pharmaceutical companies are still clinging on to intellectual property… The pharmaceutical industry has precluded the global South from scaling up the manufacturing of the vaccines… Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

Do we have sufficient supplies of oxygen? … Are we ready for wave three and wave four? … It could be more severe than wave one and wave two. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

Listen to the interview in the audio below.