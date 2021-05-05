Shipmaster lied about health of Covid-19 infected crew at Gqeberha port - Mkhize
Minister Mkhize says SAPS and the NPA will be taking action against the shipmaster who lied about the health status of ill crew members on board the vessel.
It is deeply unfortunate that the master of the vessel is found to have made a false declaration regarding the health status of the vessel and crew. SAPS has activated consequence management procedures and engaged the state prosecutor.Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister
The ship, which departed from Kenya, entered the port of Gqhebera on Sunday 25 April.
Mkhize says the ship was granted access based on a report by the shipmaster that there were no reported illnesses on board.
However, a day after docking, the shipmaster reported an ill crew member, who was immediately transferred out of the ship to a health care facility.
The ill crew member together with three other crew members tested positive for Covid-19 and they were sent into isolation.
They had PCR tests conducted because they were scheduled to fly back to their home country on Monday 26 April.
Port authorities conducted contact tracing and testing processes on an additional 20 crew members on board the ship.
A further 10 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolating for 10 days at designated facilities.
The other 10 members that tested negative will remain in quarantine on the ship, which was bound for India.
The minister says the officials of the Nelson Mandela Bay Health District will be responsible for monitoring the crew who are in isolation and to also complete the containment measures.
In his daily press release on Tuesday night, Mkhize noted that the increase in detection of cases at the ports of entry is deeply concerning to government.
This comes as another ship from India has been quarantined in the Durban harbour after 14 crew members tested positive for the virus.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
