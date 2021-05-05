President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million





President Cyril Ramaphosa sold nine cattle worth R2.7 million at an auction last week.

The “Ankole” cattle were bred on Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni farm in Mpumalanga.

A herd of Ankole bulls. © Jaap Bleijenberg/123rf.com

One of Ramaphosa's bulls (named "Mufasa") sold for R700 000.

Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Denene Erasmus, Editor of Farmers Weekly.

Ankole cattle are not bred for beef… Farmers like our President are interested in these cattle purely for their beauty… It almost falls more into the game category… There’s a measure of vanity to it… Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

You can buy a straw of semen at auctions… Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

The work that President Ramaphosa is doing… is making an important contribution to saving this breed… Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

Listen to the interview in the audio below.