President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Gerd Gade
Today at 15:10
Subsidiaries of South African Airways (SAA) to get around R2.7 billion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 15:40
BELGIAN HUGO BROOS APPOINTED AS NEW BAFANA BAFANA COACH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 16:05
State of emergency set to be extended in Tokyo as Olympics near
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Falconer
Today at 16:20
THE ANC STEP-ASIDE SAGA: THE HIGH-PROFILE MEMBERS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES - western cape angle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerumo Kalako
Today at 17:05
B.1.617 VARIANT NOT DETECTED IN SA YET BUT AUTHORITIES ON ALERT - MKHIZE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families The Cape Family Research Forum is a local project that's focused on unlocking family histories, particularly Cape slave ancestries... 5 May 2021 1:31 PM
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained' A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban). 5 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Local
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance' ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about' Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year. 5 May 2021 11:18 AM
[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani Sokomani says the shocking images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road and charge motorists. 5 May 2021 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013 when he was 19 years old. 5 May 2021 10:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area. 5 May 2021 10:29 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million

5 May 2021 10:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Agriculture
Cattle
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Ankole
Ntaba Nyoni
Denene Erasmus
Farmers Weekly

President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly).

President Cyril Ramaphosa sold nine cattle worth R2.7 million at an auction last week.

The “Ankole” cattle were bred on Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni farm in Mpumalanga.

A herd of Ankole bulls. © Jaap Bleijenberg/123rf.com

One of Ramaphosa's bulls (named "Mufasa") sold for R700 000.

Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Denene Erasmus, Editor of Farmers Weekly.

Ankole cattle are not bred for beef… Farmers like our President are interested in these cattle purely for their beauty… It almost falls more into the game category… There’s a measure of vanity to it…

Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

You can buy a straw of semen at auctions…

Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

The work that President Ramaphosa is doing… is making an important contribution to saving this breed…

Denene Erasmus, Editor - Farmers Weekly

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




5 May 2021 10:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Agriculture
Cattle
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Ankole
Ntaba Nyoni
Denene Erasmus
Farmers Weekly

More from Business

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire

5 May 2021 10:52 AM

Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013 when he was 19 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike

4 May 2021 4:29 PM

"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We demand a 15% salary hike – unions to Eskom

4 May 2021 1:57 PM

"Eskom has the audacity to suggest that wage talks will result in electricity supply disruptions," says Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected

4 May 2021 9:56 AM

Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

5 May 2021 8:54 AM

"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike

4 May 2021 4:29 PM

"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'

4 May 2021 10:43 AM

Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?

3 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding

Local

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

Local Lifestyle

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: I will not tolerate any political interference at Sars

5 May 2021 1:51 PM

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after possible COVID-19 exposure

5 May 2021 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA