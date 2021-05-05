Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam





There are thousands of examples of San rock art and paintings throughout South Africa, and many of these are within a few hours' drive of Cape Town.

One can either book an overnight stay at one of the local accommodation spots and do a self-excursion to the sites, or book a guided tour where you will learn about the history attached to the paintings.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area.

She says there are many examples of San rock paintings in the Cederberg and around Clanwilliam in particlar.

Jusr a three-hour hike will get you to an area where these early artworks abound.

Listen to the interview below and let's explore our own province:

Photo by Bruce Hong

