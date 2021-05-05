Ship from India quarantined in Durban port after 14 crew test positive for Covid
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says a death on board the cargo vessel promoted authorities to test the 21 crew members after the ship docked at Maydon Wharf in Durban on Sunday 2 May.
14 crew members have been detected with Covid-19 and seven have tested negative.
According to Minister Mkhize, all the members are asymptomatic and will remain on board in appropriate quarantine or isolation conditions.
Authorities are still waiting for the results of post-mortem testing to establish whether the deceased crew member had Covid-19.
"The vessel has been secured and is currently under strict security in its berth until authorities decide to move it to the outer anchorage under strict security until the containment period is successfully completed", Mkhize says.
A similar incident occurred at the port of Gqhebera in the Eastern Cape, where another vessel from Kenya has been quarantined due to a Covid-19 outbreak on board.
The minister also revealed that three air travelers from India, via Doha, tested positive for Covid-19 in late April.
They all entered the country through King Shaka International Airport.
One passenger remains in isolation at a health care facility, whilst the other two passengers are currently asymptomatic and in isolation at paid lodgings.
MKhize says Port Health has provided details of passengers who were close contacts and health authorities ate testing for variants of concern, tracing contacts, and intensifying surveillance.
