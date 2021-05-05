Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire
Ethereum's 27-year-old creator is now a billionaire.
Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013.
He holds 333 500 “ether”, which at $3500 a pop – a record high – gives him a net worth of $1.1 billion.
Ether prices have skyrocketed by 375% so far in 2021.
Part of what makes Ethereum alluring is its widespread use for buying “non-fungible tokens” (NFTs) – verifiable, one-of-a-kind digital collectibles.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
He was born in Russia but came as a child to Canada… The fact that he’s now a billionaire… Is this for real?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:51].
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/cryptocurrency-money-ethereum-3424785/
