Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire





Ethereum's 27-year-old creator is now a billionaire.

Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013.

Ethereum. (Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.)

He holds 333 500 “ether”, which at $3500 a pop – a record high – gives him a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Ether prices have skyrocketed by 375% so far in 2021.

Part of what makes Ethereum alluring is its widespread use for buying “non-fungible tokens” (NFTs) – verifiable, one-of-a-kind digital collectibles.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

He was born in Russia but came as a child to Canada… The fact that he’s now a billionaire… Is this for real? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

