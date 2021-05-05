'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'
She says it is a publication that forms a seminal part of journalism studies and South African history and so heading up the team can be a heavy responsibility.
Especially because it is a publication we are taught about, that we dream about, but we neer think we will actually going to work for.Thulani Gqirana, Editor - Drum Magazine
It is such an honour to work for a brand that has been alive longer than I have and a brand that is still going to be alive long after I'm gone.Thulani Gqirana, Editor - Drum Magazine
Listen to the wonderful and important history of this publication in the interview below:
