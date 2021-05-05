Streaming issues? Report here
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'

5 May 2021 11:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Drum Magazine

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.

She says it is a publication that forms a seminal part of journalism studies and South African history and so heading up the team can be a heavy responsibility.

Especially because it is a publication we are taught about, that we dream about, but we neer think we will actually going to work for.

Thulani Gqirana, Editor - Drum Magazine

It is such an honour to work for a brand that has been alive longer than I have and a brand that is still going to be alive long after I'm gone.

Thulani Gqirana, Editor - Drum Magazine

Listen to the wonderful and important history of this publication in the interview below:




