'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'
A ship from India is in quarantine at the Port of Durban after 14 crew members - all from the Philippines - tested positive for Covid-19.
The ship's chief engineer has also died of a heart attack.
The vessel arrived on Sunday after a 17-day voyage.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Moshe Motlohi, General Manager at the Port of Durban.
Before ships are allowed in… the ship has to report on the state of health of those on the ship… When they came in, there were no reports…Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban
Screening is mandatory… then we decide whether to test…Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban
They are quarantined onboard the vessel… Of the 14, one has breathing difficulties – he was taken to hospital.Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban
I’m confident it is contained. Crew members aren’t allowed off the vessel…Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
