'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Gerd Gade
Today at 15:10
Subsidiaries of South African Airways (SAA) to get around R2.7 billion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 15:40
BELGIAN HUGO BROOS APPOINTED AS NEW BAFANA BAFANA COACH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 16:05
State of emergency set to be extended in Tokyo as Olympics near
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Falconer
Today at 16:20
THE ANC STEP-ASIDE SAGA: THE HIGH-PROFILE MEMBERS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES - western cape angle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerumo Kalako
Today at 17:05
B.1.617 VARIANT NOT DETECTED IN SA YET BUT AUTHORITIES ON ALERT - MKHIZE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families The Cape Family Research Forum is a local project that's focused on unlocking family histories, particularly Cape slave ancestries... 5 May 2021 1:31 PM
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
View all Local
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance' ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about' Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year. 5 May 2021 11:18 AM
[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani Sokomani says the shocking images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road and charge motorists. 5 May 2021 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013 when he was 19 years old. 5 May 2021 10:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area. 5 May 2021 10:29 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'

5 May 2021 12:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Durban
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Port of Durban
Covid-19 in India
Covid-19 in South
Moshe Motlohi

A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).

A ship from India is in quarantine at the Port of Durban after 14 crew members - all from the Philippines - tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship's chief engineer has also died of a heart attack.

Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India have tested positive for Covid-19. © mattiaath/123rf.com

Recently published related articles:

The vessel arrived on Sunday after a 17-day voyage.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Moshe Motlohi, General Manager at the Port of Durban.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Before ships are allowed in… the ship has to report on the state of health of those on the ship… When they came in, there were no reports…

Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban

Screening is mandatory… then we decide whether to test…

Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban

They are quarantined onboard the vessel… Of the 14, one has breathing difficulties – he was taken to hospital.

Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban

I’m confident it is contained. Crew members aren’t allowed off the vessel…

Moshe Motlohi, General Manager - Port of Durban

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




5 May 2021 12:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Durban
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Port of Durban
Covid-19 in India
Covid-19 in South
Moshe Motlohi

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

5 May 2021 8:54 AM

"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'

4 May 2021 10:43 AM

Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'

30 April 2021 2:11 PM

"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

29 April 2021 8:58 AM

"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding

Local

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

Local Lifestyle

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: I will not tolerate any political interference at Sars

5 May 2021 1:51 PM

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after possible COVID-19 exposure

5 May 2021 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA