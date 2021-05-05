Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled
Fugitive father and son former lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff were this week deprived of approximately R95 million, which the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found to be proceeds of unlawful activities.
The Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims, after years of litigation by the Bobroffs from abroad.
Host of The Midday Report Mandy Wiener talks to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.
This is a good step in jurisprudence. It helps us to go after money that has been hidden overseas, money that has been stolen in South Africa.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
He says this ruling helps set precedent for getting back money that has left the country in the state capture project., giving South African courts jurisdiction in foreign countries.
The Bobroff's money was frozen in Israeli bank accounts.
The Israeli authorities did this because there was a warrant of arrest from Interpol.Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
Listen to the interview with the NPA below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
