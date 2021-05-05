What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families
The Cape Family Research Forum (CFRF) was founded by chairperson Shamiel Gamildien and a group of fellow archivists back in 2002.
The forum has built a network of amateur historians and family history investigators who help Capetonians to map their family trees and investigate their ancestral roots.
Between 1658 and the early 1800s, thousands of slaves were shipped to the Cape from countries such as Madagascar, Mozambique, Zanzibar, India, and the islands of the East Indies.
The work of the CFRF is to build a genealogy archive and empower descendants of Cape slaves with knowledge about their cultural heritage.
Naming patterns
Gamildien describes to CapeTalk how some surnames such as Hendrikse and Petersen were derived from the names of the slave owners who "owned" them.
He adds that some slave naming patterns were used to dehumanise people.
Some names were used to belittle people... when that person was the farmer's property and the farmer's name was Peter or Hendrik, they would say "that is Hendrik se slaaf" or "dis Peter sens slaaf".Shamiel Gamildien, Chairperson - Cape Family Research Forum
It became something that was used, in that sense, that you were owned by somebody else.Shamiel Gamildien, Chairperson - Cape Family Research Forum
Some of us are not sure where we came from when we landed here, and the others who are born here are grateful to find out where they came from.Shamiel Gamildien, Chairperson - Cape Family Research Forum
There are also people who are very interested in finding out about their immediate family... I'm not just talking about two generations.Shamiel Gamildien, Chairperson - Cape Family Research Forum
Digging deep
UCT environmental science student, Daiyaan Pietersen is one of the amateur researchers helping Capetonians connect the dots.
He was raised by his great-grandparents and says hearing stories about their pasts made him curious to learn more about his own lineage.
Pietersen has traced some of his family history back to Holland.
"I grew up with these stories of my great grandmother's great-grandfather who was a Hollender that came to South Africa and those siblings who were all white children somehow mixed with slave or Muslim community here and became Muslim", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
He also elaborates on the history of the surname Boungard and the Arabic roots of the surname Slamang.
I started digging... It was a white settler family that came from the border of Poland Germany and settled here... Some of the descents mixed with the slave community and it just so happened that the one son became Muslim, which is where I descend from.Daiyaan Pietersen, Researcher - Cape Family Research Forum
But there are also a whole lot of non-white Boungards that are from that same community that are Christian today.Daiyaan Pietersen, Researcher - Cape Family Research Forum
Join The Cape Family Research Forum Facebook group to learn more.
Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
