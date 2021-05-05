Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Lockdown made us fat.
A new Pharma Dynamics survey shows lockdown has negatively impacted about 45% of respondents’ eating and excising habits.
About 44% of respondents picked up between two and five kilogrammes while 15% has gained between six and 10 kilograms.
Four percent of those who took part in the survey picked up 10 kilogrammes or more.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
“Many of the respondents polled attributed the change in their eating habits to stress and anxiety of what the future holds and 42% said being confined to their homes led to snacking and impulsive eating,” said Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings.
“Twenty-eight percent also said they ate out of boredom and 42% were exercising less than they did before the pandemic.”
Many Wiener interviewed Jennings.
Boredom… and anxiety… a lot of comfort eating… a dire picture…Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
... 19% of the people we asked said they were now starting to take steps to improve their lifestyles…Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
... 69%... are either overweight or obese… putting you at greater risk of contracting Covid-19…Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132681269_overweight-boy-with-burger-sleeping-on-sofa-at-home-closeup-view.html?vti=n5xkjm12n9er2j7qpp-1-31
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'
A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).Read More
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'
"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.Read More
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.Read More
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.Read More
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'
The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.Read More
'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'
"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'
"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part
"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More