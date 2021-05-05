Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey





Lockdown made us fat.

A new Pharma Dynamics survey shows lockdown has negatively impacted about 45% of respondents’ eating and excising habits.

About 44% of respondents picked up between two and five kilogrammes while 15% has gained between six and 10 kilograms.

Four percent of those who took part in the survey picked up 10 kilogrammes or more.

A new survey has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has widened many South Africans' waistlines. © Olga Yastremska/123rf.com

“Many of the respondents polled attributed the change in their eating habits to stress and anxiety of what the future holds and 42% said being confined to their homes led to snacking and impulsive eating,” said Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings.

“Twenty-eight percent also said they ate out of boredom and 42% were exercising less than they did before the pandemic.”

Many Wiener interviewed Jennings.

Boredom… and anxiety… a lot of comfort eating… a dire picture… Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

... 19% of the people we asked said they were now starting to take steps to improve their lifestyles… Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

... 69%... are either overweight or obese… putting you at greater risk of contracting Covid-19… Nicole Jennings, spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

Listen to the interview in the audio below.