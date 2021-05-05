Streaming issues? Report here
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance'

5 May 2021 1:09 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC step aside guidelines
ANC step aside
ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu

ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside.

Deputy Chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, who faces fraud and corruption charges, has stepped aside from his position in KZN.

The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener talks to Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development Political Analyst Xolani Dube, about the latest moves within the African National Congress (ANC) regarding its much-debated 'step aside' guidelines.

I think this is the politics of spectacle. The issue of Mike Mabuyakhulu is an old story. He was elected highly compromised. They knew very well he might evaporate from that PEC. I made it very clear it was a strategic move then from those who with Jacob Zuma.

Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Mabuyakhulu has no political significance, says Dube.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has decided not to appeal a decision of the High Court that ruled against him. Masuka argues that he has been exonerated and so des not need to step aside.

Dube says this situation is far more interesting as he occupies a government position.

When we say those who are alleged to be corrupt must be removed even from the position of public office, that is where the issue starts to take on another dimension.

Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

I think the issue of the step aside is kind of a naughty corner for the ANC, and on the other side to purge those who are no longer wanted by a particular faction.

Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

It does not appear to be about justice, he notes.

RELATED: Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win'

There have been reports that suspension letters have started to be sent out after a resolution to do so was allegedly passed at the last ANC National Working Committee meeting.

Speaking to someone in the Free State just before coming on the radio, they said there are particular branches that have started the process as instructed by the NWC. I think the big question mark is around ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

She says there is no clarity on this as yet.

I heard this morning that Magashule's lawyer had been approached about asking him to take a leave of absence but nothing concrete as yet.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

I think they are preparing themselves for a long battle at the NEC this weekend.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Madia says Ramaphosa loyalists she has spoken to this week say it is just a matter of time before an announcement is made and the matter is put to bed, but those who are in Ace Magashule's camp believe differently.

Listen below to EWN's Tshidi Madia and Political Analyst Xolani Dube:




