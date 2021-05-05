Streaming issues? Report here
April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year

5 May 2021 2:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
New car Sales
Pippa Hudson
new vehicle sales
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page

Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

South Africans bought only 574 vehicles in April 2020, back when the world was still ending.

Fast forward exactly one year, and 35 779 new vehicles found owners.

South Africans bought 1849 Volkswagen Polo Vivo's in April 2021. (Picture credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Vauxford)

RELATED: We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

South Africa’s top-selling passenger cars in April 2021:

  • Volkswagen Polo – 2294 sold

  • Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1849 sold

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser – 796 sold

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ernest Page for an analysis of the latest new vehicle sales data.

They also spoke a bit about the used car market, and why South Africa loves the VW Polo so very, very much.

Vehicle sales will start ramping up… We’re back on trend… Our economy is starting to turn… It’s great news…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Everybody has a Polo story. It’s a reliable car… It’s a great car! It really, really is… Kudos to VW for giving the people what they want.

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




