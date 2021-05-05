April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year
South Africans bought only 574 vehicles in April 2020, back when the world was still ending.
Fast forward exactly one year, and 35 779 new vehicles found owners.
South Africa’s top-selling passenger cars in April 2021:
Volkswagen Polo – 2294 sold
Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1849 sold
Toyota Urban Cruiser – 796 sold
Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ernest Page for an analysis of the latest new vehicle sales data.
They also spoke a bit about the used car market, and why South Africa loves the VW Polo so very, very much.
Vehicle sales will start ramping up… We’re back on trend… Our economy is starting to turn… It’s great news…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Everybody has a Polo story. It’s a reliable car… It’s a great car! It really, really is… Kudos to VW for giving the people what they want.Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
