Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field
Shanaaz Allie has pleaded with the City of Cape Town to step up after another young girl’s body was found at the sports grounds in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain last week.
According to reports, a six-year-old boy was playing in the open field when he discovered the remains of a 14-year-old girl on Friday.
In 2017, the body of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse was discovered in a waste bin behind the very same sports centre.
Allie, who's the founder of a volunteer feeding scheme in the Tafelsig area, says the City needs to intervene and restore the grounds of the Swartklip Sports Centre.
Currently, the area has no fencing or lighting and it's filled with piles of rubbish and waste.
Allie has called on City officials to revive the outdoor soccer field, and erect new fencing, lighting, and signage that states that dumping is prohibited.
She's also proposed a community garden project for the premises.
Every time they are killing people and they're dumping the children down there on the soccer field.Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back
We really need the City of Cape Town to help us clean up that place... The soccer field is like a dump yard... there's even dirt, everything is being dumped there.Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back
We need to protect our children... the children cannot even play on that field.Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back
Allie claims that the ward councillor in the area has been missing in action but councillor Bongile Ngcani is placing the blame on senior City officials.
Ngcani claims that he has been raising concerns about the centre with the City's Zahid Badroodien and even the mayor to no avail.
He tells CapeTalk the facility, which was built in 2010, has not been used since 2016 because of neglected building maintenance issues.
RELATED: City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien
Meanwhile, Badroohdien, the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, says incidents of vandalism and theft are ongoing in the area.
He says the fencing around the property has been stolen on numerous occasions.
Badroohdien says security needs to be boosted at the facility.
Unfortunately, like many of our assets in that particular area, the fence has been stolen over time, it has been replaced and stolen.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
All parties are expected to hold private talks to discuss a way forward this week.
