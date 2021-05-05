Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax" The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field A Mitchells Plain community activist is concerned that the decaying and neglected Swartklip Sports Centre is becoming a dumping gr... 5 May 2021 3:40 PM
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
View all Local
Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako says he's very disappointed after Ace Magashule forced the party's hand instead of steppin... 5 May 2021 6:42 PM
ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside Corruption-charged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been temporarily suspended from the governing party. 5 May 2021 5:24 PM
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance' ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013 when he was 19 years old. 5 May 2021 10:52 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about' Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year. 5 May 2021 11:18 AM
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area. 5 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000? Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field

5 May 2021 3:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Body found
Mitchells Plain
Swartklip Sports Field
Zahid Badroodien
Shanaaz Allie
Bongile Ngcani

A Mitchells Plain community activist is concerned that the decaying and neglected Swartklip Sports Centre is becoming a dumping ground for dead bodies.

Shanaaz Allie has pleaded with the City of Cape Town to step up after another young girl’s body was found at the sports grounds in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain last week.

According to reports, a six-year-old boy was playing in the open field when he discovered the remains of a 14-year-old girl on Friday.

In 2017, the body of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse was discovered in a waste bin behind the very same sports centre.

Allie, who's the founder of a volunteer feeding scheme in the Tafelsig area, says the City needs to intervene and restore the grounds of the Swartklip Sports Centre.

Currently, the area has no fencing or lighting and it's filled with piles of rubbish and waste.

Allie has called on City officials to revive the outdoor soccer field, and erect new fencing, lighting, and signage that states that dumping is prohibited.

She's also proposed a community garden project for the premises.

Every time they are killing people and they're dumping the children down there on the soccer field.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back

We really need the City of Cape Town to help us clean up that place... The soccer field is like a dump yard... there's even dirt, everything is being dumped there.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back

We need to protect our children... the children cannot even play on that field.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Mosadie Gives Back

Allie claims that the ward councillor in the area has been missing in action but councillor Bongile Ngcani is placing the blame on senior City officials.

Ngcani claims that he has been raising concerns about the centre with the City's Zahid Badroodien and even the mayor to no avail.

He tells CapeTalk the facility, which was built in 2010, has not been used since 2016 because of neglected building maintenance issues.

RELATED: City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Meanwhile, Badroohdien, the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, says incidents of vandalism and theft are ongoing in the area.

He says the fencing around the property has been stolen on numerous occasions.

Badroohdien says security needs to be boosted at the facility.

Unfortunately, like many of our assets in that particular area, the fence has been stolen over time, it has been replaced and stolen.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

All parties are expected to hold private talks to discuss a way forward this week.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




5 May 2021 3:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Body found
Mitchells Plain
Swartklip Sports Field
Zahid Badroodien
Shanaaz Allie
Bongile Ngcani

More from Local

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax"

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

5 May 2021 2:03 PM

Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families

5 May 2021 1:31 PM

The Cape Family Research Forum is a local project that's focused on unlocking family histories, particularly Cape slave ancestries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'

5 May 2021 12:27 PM

A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ship from India quarantined in Durban port after 14 crew test positive for Covid

5 May 2021 11:36 AM

Crew members on board a ship that travelled from India have been quarantined at the port of Durban after more than half of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'

5 May 2021 11:18 AM

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam

5 May 2021 10:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shipmaster lied about health of Covid-19 infected crew at Gqeberha port - Mkhize

5 May 2021 10:24 AM

At least 14 crew members from a ship docked at the Gqeberha harbour have tested positive for Covid-19, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani

5 May 2021 9:02 AM

Sokomani says the shocking images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road and charge motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside

Politics

Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding

Local

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

World Local

EWN Highlights

WC rescue teams deployed to Struisbaai after flooding

5 May 2021 6:32 PM

Eskom warns it will intensify load reduction in parts of Gauteng

5 May 2021 6:23 PM

Late Zulu Queen to be interred at midnight

5 May 2021 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA