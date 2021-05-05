[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?





Ernest Page - a motoring journalist and a performance car enthusiast – recently drove the Bajaj Qute with a blistering top speed of 70 kilometres per hour.

The Qute starts at R60 000.

Bajaj Qute. (Image credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Rsrikanth05)

RELATED: April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year

It seats four people, has four wheels, and can drive anywhere – but it is more of a quadricycle than a car.

It has a storage capacity of 20 kilograms and, if fitted with roof rails and a carrier, can carry an additional 40 kilograms.

Interior storage space comes in at 191 litres.

Bajaj is not a well-known brand in South Africa, but in India, it is a wildly popular maker of scooters and auto-rickshaws.

It developed the Qute with Nissan and Renault.

The car that’s not a car has everybody’s tongues wagging… It’s like a tuk-tuk with an extra wheel. It’s closed… a really tiny car… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

It’s got a one-star safety rating… In the city, it’s going to be safer than a motorbike… or for the person who doesn’t want to take a taxi… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

You get a one-year, 10 000km warranty… You won’t spend much on that car in the beginning… To fill it up costs R160… you’re looking at about a quarter of the fuel consumption of an average car… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.