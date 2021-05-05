[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Ernest Page - a motoring journalist and a performance car enthusiast – recently drove the Bajaj Qute with a blistering top speed of 70 kilometres per hour.
The Qute starts at R60 000.
RELATED: April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year
It seats four people, has four wheels, and can drive anywhere – but it is more of a quadricycle than a car.
It has a storage capacity of 20 kilograms and, if fitted with roof rails and a carrier, can carry an additional 40 kilograms.
Interior storage space comes in at 191 litres.
Bajaj is not a well-known brand in South Africa, but in India, it is a wildly popular maker of scooters and auto-rickshaws.
It developed the Qute with Nissan and Renault.
The car that’s not a car has everybody’s tongues wagging… It’s like a tuk-tuk with an extra wheel. It’s closed… a really tiny car…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
It’s got a one-star safety rating… In the city, it’s going to be safer than a motorbike… or for the person who doesn’t want to take a taxi…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
You get a one-year, 10 000km warranty… You won’t spend much on that car in the beginning… To fill it up costs R160… you’re looking at about a quarter of the fuel consumption of an average car…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Bajaj_Qute#/media/File:MakeInIndia-Bajaj-Qute_cropped.jpg
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'
"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.Read More
Getting ready for mass-vaccinations on 17 May: 'We’re in a race against time'
Big hospitals seem ready, but there is a lack of awareness of how to register for vaccination, says DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
Pfizer jab will most likely be limited to major cities, says Prof Barry Schoub
MAC chair Professor Barry Schoub says Pfizer's double-dose vaccine will only be rolled out in big metros due to its stringent storage requirements.Read More
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part
"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.Read More
It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab
Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.Read More
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime
"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
Health Dept launches vaccine self-registration system for people over 60
If you're over 60, you can register for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's EVDS platform. It goes live from 4pm on Friday afternoon.Read More
Horrific scenes in Brazil as healthcare system starts to collapse
Doctors are tying patients to beds and ventilating them without sedation. Lester Kiewit interviews Meinie Nicolai (MSF Brazil).Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More