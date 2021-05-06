Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling





We are using our voices more and more in our interaction with technology.

It makes our daily lives easier, but there's also a downside.

Voice profiling has become big business as companies use your data to market their goods to you.

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

"It's a surveillance economy" Toby Shapshak said in an earlier interview on CapeTalk.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the tech expert, who is the publisher of Stuff magazine.

Shapshak discusses a forthcoming book by a Pennsylvania University professor titled "The Voice Catchers: How Marketers Listen In to Exploit Your Feelings, Your Privacy, and Your Wallet".

"When conducting research... it soon became clear to me that we’re in the early stages of a voice-profiling revolution that companies see as integral to the future of marketing", writes Prof. Joseph Turow in an article republished by Stuff magazine.

He concludes quite correctly that this is a new frontier in personalised advertising. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Thanks to the public’s embrace of smart speakers, intelligent car displays and voice-responsive phones – along with the rise of voice intelligence in call centers – marketers say they are on the verge of being able to use AI-assisted vocal analysis technology to achieve unprecedented insights into shoppers’ identities and inclinations. Prof. Joseph Turow - Pennsylvania University

In the same way that we had a rash of personalisation services when Facebook and Google suddenly became such huge monoliths, he thinks that this is bait-and-switch move. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Companies like Google and Amazon sell features like Google Home or Alexa... He says companies are selling these very cheaply in the same way that Facebook and Google got people hooked and their systems became an integral part of our lives, and then they started selling very targeted advertising against us. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

The patents from these tech companies offer a vision of what’s coming, writes Prof. Turow

He cites the example of one Amazon patent suggesting an app to help a store salesperson decipher a shopper's voice to plumb unconscious reactions to products.

The contention is that, how people sound, does a better job indicating what people like than the actual words. That's just crazy! Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

But of course we live in a world where you have these reams of data about us... It's deeply frightening and scary... Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

This is all done in an automated fashion on an industrial scale says Whitfield, aghast.

We know that Google's business model is not providing us with nice research terms or email... It's selling data about us to the advertisers! Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

