The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Test revealed traveller in Cape Town did not have variant found in India: Cloete Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete has confirmed that a case was being investigated in Cape Town after traveller from India... 5 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all Local
Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako says he's very disappointed after Ace Magashule forced the party's hand instead of steppin... 5 May 2021 6:42 PM
ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside Corruption-charged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been temporarily suspended from the governing party. 5 May 2021 5:24 PM
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance' ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
[REVIEW] We drive South Africaâ€™s cheapest new 'car' â€“ got R60 000? Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
View all Business
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about' Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year. 5 May 2021 11:18 AM
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area. 5 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The worldâ€™s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisiâ€™s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflixâ€™s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africaâ€™s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
'Weâ€™re not vaccinating â€“ a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. Weâ€™re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "Weâ€™re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
View all Opinion
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MRI
Health Professions Council
Health Professions Council of South Africa
Life Healthcare
Hospitals
HPCSA
radiography
radiographers
Peter Wharton-Hood
x-ray
preventative medicine

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Why are hospital groups not allowed to hire their own radiographers?

Medical practitioners can be hired only with the permission of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), explains â€ŽPeter Wharton-Hood (Group Chief Executive of â€ŽLife Healthcare).

Life Healthcare made a formal application two years ago for permission to employ radiographers in South Africa, as it does in the UK.

The application is set to be heard this week.

Image: Michal Jarmoluk on Pixabay

â€ŽWharton-Hood discusses the radiography catch-22 and its implications on The Money Show.

It is a rule in South Africa that health practitioners either work for themselves or, with the dispensation of the HPCSA, are allowed to be employed by groups such as ourselves.

ŽPeter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Radiographers have to work through a radiologist in this country, he says.

The radiographer is the person who takes the x-ray picture, while the radiologist is the specialist practitioner who diagnoses the problem by looking at the image.

We had been generously treated in the past and ten years ago the HPCSA had the foresight to allow us to employ doctors when we wanted to create an acute rehabilitation unit. We made an application, they allowed us to employ the doctors and subsequent to that we have treated 25,000 patients...

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Now is the time to make another application...

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Coming back from the UK I asked why we couldn't build a model similar to what we're doing with Alliance Medical, our wholly-owned subsidiary there. We employ radiographers; we buy the sophisticated technology like MRI machines... and we deliver a service taking images of patients.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

In South Africa, we realised we couldn't buy the machinery unless we were able to employ the radiographers because you need a radiographer who is qualified to operate the machinery!

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Increased access to preventative diagnostic screening leads to better cure rates, he emphasizes.

There are not enough radiological services in South Africa and we think that by making radiology more accessible and more affordable, you'll end up with more patients actually getting screened and scanned either preventatively or diagnostically, across our country.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Life Healthcare, with a sizeable balance sheet, is prepared to invest in this infrastructure like we did in the UK and make these services which are cutting-edge technology at the forefront of medicine, more available to patients.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

It's a safer form of medicine and also gets you to a point where patients are able to have minimally invasive procedures performed on them.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - â€ŽLife Healthcare

Listen to the interview below:




