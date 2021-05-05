Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine
The board of Gold Fields has approved the construction of a R660 million solar plant at its mine in Carletonville, Gauteng.
Deep South is the the gold mining company's last remaining operation in the country.
The envisaged 40MW solar array will replace a fifth of the electricity it sources from Eskom.
Gold Fields says this means a saving of around R120 million a year on the cost of electricity.
RELATED: Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
The company was granted a license by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on 25 February and expects the solar plant to be commissioned in Q2 2022.
RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Martin Preece, Gold Fields' Executive Vice President for South Africa.
We're predicting we'll save - at today's rates - R120 million a year on our electricity bill. That's the initial saving.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
The other is the opportunity lost when we can't operate because of load curtailment.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
Preece describes the scale of the solar project.
The footprint of the solar project is actually larger than the current mining complex footprint... It's [the size of] about 200 soccer fields... 116,000 panels.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
The team started breaking ground this morning... We are going to try and give it our best shot to beat that schedule of Quarter 2 next year.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
We're going to start at 40MW, see how it goes and then engage with the regulator and see if there's an opportunity to expand on that.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
We've considered batteries but we can't do the economics yet. The cost of the batteries vs the benefit we can't justify yet, but as technology evolves they'll become more affordable and more efficient.Martin Preece, Executive Vice President: SA - Gold Fields
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Gold Fields Limited Facebook page
More from Business
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.Read More
April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year
Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (27) becomes a billionaire
Vitalik Buterin created the cryptocurrency – second only to Bitcoin in size - in 2013 when he was 19 years old.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million
President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly).Read More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More