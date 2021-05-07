VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is deliberating on the issue of border control.

This comes amid concerns around the possible importation of the B.1.617 variant now dominating in India as well as other variants of concern.

Minister Mkhize says local scientists are working hard to examine the samples taken from Covid-19 positive patients that traveled to SA from India.

At the same time, he says there has been a worrying trend of increasing Covid-19 cases in every province, with the notable exception of the Eastern Cape.

He warns that the Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, he advised that Cabinet would make a final determination about South Africa's border travel rules which will be "communicated to the public accordingly".

South Africa has administered 366,101 vaccines as part of the Sisonke trial for healthcare workers, of which a total of 65,666 has been used in the Western Cape.

First consignment of Pfizer jab arrives

State Security Minister inspects Western Cape vaccine sites

US supports waiver on vaccine patents

Pfizer jab to be administered in SA's big cities - MAC chair

How to get seniors to register for the Covid-19 jab

World Trade Organisation to negotiate terms of possible vaccine patent waiver

Dire situation in India

Cape Town authorities investigate Covid-19 case involving traveller from India

Ship from India quarantined in Durban

Labour Court upholds decision to fire employee who went to work with Covid-19

Bracing for the third wave

Another ship quarantined at Gqeberha harbour

Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

Officials in Durban testing for Covid-19 strain from India

- Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer of the Cancer Alliance.

