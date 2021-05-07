VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is deliberating on the issue of border control.
This comes amid concerns around the possible importation of the B.1.617 variant now dominating in India as well as other variants of concern.
Minister Mkhize says local scientists are working hard to examine the samples taken from Covid-19 positive patients that traveled to SA from India.
At the same time, he says there has been a worrying trend of increasing Covid-19 cases in every province, with the notable exception of the Eastern Cape.
He warns that the Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern.
In a statement issued on Thursday night, he advised that Cabinet would make a final determination about South Africa's border travel rules which will be "communicated to the public accordingly".
South Africa has administered 366,101 vaccines as part of the Sisonke trial for healthcare workers, of which a total of 65,666 has been used in the Western Cape.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- First consignment of Pfizer jab arrives
- State Security Minister inspects Western Cape vaccine sites
- US supports waiver on vaccine patents
- Pfizer jab to be administered in SA's big cities - MAC chair
- How to get seniors to register for the Covid-19 jab
- World Trade Organisation to negotiate terms of possible vaccine patent waiver
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Dire situation in India
- Cape Town authorities investigate Covid-19 case involving traveller from India
- Ship from India quarantined in Durban
- Labour Court upholds decision to fire employee who went to work with Covid-19
- Bracing for the third wave
- Another ship quarantined at Gqeberha harbour
- Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave
- Officials in Durban testing for Covid-19 strain from India
- Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer of the Cancer Alliance.
