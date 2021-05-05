ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside
Magashule was informed of his suspension in a letter signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte.
He will not be able to represent the party until the final outcome of his court case.
ANC members facing corruption and serious charges were given 30 days to vacate their positions or be suspended from the party.
Magashule, who is facing corruption charges linked to the Free State asbestos project, did not voluntarily step aside.
According to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia, Magashule intends on fighting the suspension.
ANC's Ace Magashule has been suspended. @ewnupdates understands his deputy signed off on the letter informing him of this on Monday after the NWC, he got it today & has already said he is appealing the decision. @ewnreporter— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 5, 2021
Here is the #AceMagashule suspension letter signed by the DSG #JessieDaurte. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/KX05wTFySr— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 5, 2021
[BREAKING NEWS/DOCUMENT] Here's the official letter dated 3rd May confirming the suspension of Ace Magashule based on the ANC NWC reaffirming the NEC endorsement of the step-aside rule. Signed by Jessie Duarte https://t.co/xJqPTu37J6 pic.twitter.com/oYuE4MEgnr— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 5, 2021
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako
ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako says he's very disappointed after Ace Magashule forced the party's hand instead of stepping aside.Read More
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance'
ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside.Read More
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'
Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.Read More
[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani
Sokomani says the shocking images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road and charge motorists.Read More
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win'
Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued.Read More
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha
It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati MantshantshaRead More
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak
Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape.Read More
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated'
Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party.Read More
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.Read More
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law
It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.Read More