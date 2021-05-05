ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside





Magashule was informed of his suspension in a letter signed off by his deputy Jessie Duarte.

He will not be able to represent the party until the final outcome of his court case.

ANC members facing corruption and serious charges were given 30 days to vacate their positions or be suspended from the party.

Magashule, who is facing corruption charges linked to the Free State asbestos project, did not voluntarily step aside.

According to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia, Magashule intends on fighting the suspension.

ANC's Ace Magashule has been suspended. @ewnupdates understands his deputy signed off on the letter informing him of this on Monday after the NWC, he got it today & has already said he is appealing the decision. @ewnreporter — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 5, 2021