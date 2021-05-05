Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako





ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended from the organisation.

Magashule was sent a suspension letter after refusing to follow the ANC's step aside resolutions.

Kalako has described the situation as unfortunate and he says he move will likely lead to "uneasiness within the structures of the ANC".

That was expected that after 30 days all those who have not voluntarily stepped aside will be served with a notice of suspension. Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor

It's unfortunate and very disappointing... because never in the history of the ANC has hit happened that the party had to suspend its own secretary-general. Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor

Secretaries-general in the ANC are the engines of the ANC... they hold the organisation together and drive its programmes up until the conference until the new mandate is given to new leadership. Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor

Kalako says approximately five ANC members in the Western Cape have been affected by the party's resolution.

He says two of the five members have written to the provincial structures and will willingly step aside.

We didn't have the long list [in the Western Cape]. Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor

Listen to Lerumo Kalako in conversation with Africa Melane: