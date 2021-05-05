Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended from the organisation.
Magashule was sent a suspension letter after refusing to follow the ANC's step aside resolutions.
RELATED: ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside
Kalako has described the situation as unfortunate and he says he move will likely lead to "uneasiness within the structures of the ANC".
That was expected that after 30 days all those who have not voluntarily stepped aside will be served with a notice of suspension.Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor
It's unfortunate and very disappointing... because never in the history of the ANC has hit happened that the party had to suspend its own secretary-general.Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor
Secretaries-general in the ANC are the engines of the ANC... they hold the organisation together and drive its programmes up until the conference until the new mandate is given to new leadership.Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor
Kalako says approximately five ANC members in the Western Cape have been affected by the party's resolution.
He says two of the five members have written to the provincial structures and will willingly step aside.
We didn't have the long list [in the Western Cape].Lerumo Kalako, ANC Western Cape convenor
Listen to Lerumo Kalako in conversation with Africa Melane:
More from Politics
ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside
Corruption-charged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been temporarily suspended from the governing party.Read More
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance'
ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside.Read More
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'
Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.Read More
[VIDEO&PICS] Khayelitsha kids clear raw sewage - environmentalist Siya Sokomani
Sokomani says the shocking images show children trying to clean up raw sewage in the road and charge motorists.Read More
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win'
Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued.Read More
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha
It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati MantshantshaRead More
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak
Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape.Read More
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated'
Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party.Read More
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.Read More
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law
It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.Read More