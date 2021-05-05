Test revealed traveller in Cape Town did not have variant found in India: Cloete





Dr. Cloete has revealed that the traveller was not infected with the B.1.617 variant that's rapidly spreading through India.

The test results were issued by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) at Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the results, the traveller had contracted the B.1351 (or. 501Y.V2) variant that's dominant in South Africa.

Dr. Cloete says health officials in the province are on high alert amid concerns about possible cases of the B.1.617 variant.

He says authorities are increasing surveillance in an effort to detect any local cases of the variants of concern circulating in Brazil, the UK, and India.

More personnel will be deployed at the Cape Town Internation Airport to help tighten vigilance at ports of entry, Cloete explains.

South Africa's government is reviewing the current travel restrictions and weighing up advice from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

This comes after Covid-19 cases reported at the port of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and the port of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

We have been approached by PortHealth and we're adding additional staff from the Western Cape Department of Health together with the South African military... on shifts at the airport. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

I can confirm that there was also somebody that travelled from in India that got Covid-19 in Cape Town. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Our laboratory in Tygerberg hospital and got a result yesterday to confirm it was not B.1.617 variant... It was the strain first detected in South Africa. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Wherever we have had people that have fallen in with a history of travel, our scientists have been testing it. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The predominant strain in our setting remains B.1351 (the variant first discovered in South Africa)... but we are vigilant. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

At the same time, Cloete says there has been a marginal increase in Covid-19 infections in some affluent areas of the Cape metro.

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete on Afternoon Drive: