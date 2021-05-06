Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'





The ANC suspended its corruption-charged Secretary-General Ace Magashule on Wednesday.

In response, a defiant Magashule claims he had suspended President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite not having a mandate from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to do so.

“As the ANC, we have suspended Cyril,” Magashule told Eyewitness News.

Only the NEC can suspend the party’s President between conferences.

Magashule argues he remains in office as he was appealing the decision to suspend him.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and party secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Eyewitness News.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

Myburgh is an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

This is a natural political ramification… a heck of a fight to delay this moment… It was always going to be difficult for Ace Magashule to maintain a grip… Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

It affirms the importance of… probing investigative journalism… and the role we play in society. We urge the public to support us… I’m sure Mr. Magashule had a stiff drink or two last night… Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

We’ve seen so much money, especially in the Free State… absolutely being looted… by Magashule and his cohorts… I will pause and enjoy the impact that this kind of work can have… The gross abuse of public funds in this country – this is just one instance… Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author - Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture

Listen to the interview in the audio below.