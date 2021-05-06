Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships'





Xolani Sotashe, ANC councillor and leader of the opposition in the City of Cape Town, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations that nothing effective has been done by City leaders in putting an end to rivers of raw sewerage flowing through the streets of Khayelitsha Site C.

Councillor, Xolani Sotashe says he has made a number of requests to discuss possible interventions around this issue with Limberg's office over the past few years.

What you are seeing now is a reflection of the situation across the townships in Cape Town. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

He says the City is not fixing the problems.

The City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing and seemingly they are not doing anything about it. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

Xanthea's department is receiving a big chunk of the budget from the City of Cape Town yet is the first culprit that is unable to spend the budget allocated to that department. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

Khayelitsha resident Siya Sokomani, told Refilwe on Wednesday that when people lodge complaints, the City cites budget restraints as the most common reason for the problem not being addressed.

Sotashe says it is untrue that there is no budget available.

That is absolute nonsense. I can draw the information and show you year in and year out how that department has been performing in terms of spending its budget. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

Xanthea Limberg made it clear on Thursday speaking to Refilwe that sewer blockages in Site B and Site C are a result of residents blocking drains and vandalism of the pumps.

That is absolute rubbish, I am sorry to use such a strong word. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

Sotashe says this is the same refrain they always receive from the City.

They will always try and find excuses as to why they are not doing their work. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

He agrees that there has been a surge in criminality recently.

We cannot run away from the fact that the criminal element lately - lately - has crept in because the City of Cape Town has allowed criminals to take over our streets. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

He notes that South African Police Services (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town have not dealt with the extortion rackets escalating in township communities.

But, it is not a justification for not servicing communities. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

He says while it is true that criminals have threatened City staff at times over the past year, what has the City done during the four years prior in which this sewerage crisis has been ongoing?

What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb of what is happening across the townships, especially in the informal settlements. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

It is part and parcel of the City to take the residents along, to come up with awareness campaigns, make sure the residents participate directly in the affairs of the City. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

He says he has addressed the issues and asked the City of Cape Town for a convening of a forum that could take a multi-disciplinary approach to resolve the crisis.

Departments have to work together, he says.

We are experiencing incompetency from the political leadership of the city. Xolani Sotashe, Councillor - Sub Council 9

Listen to the interview below: