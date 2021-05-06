Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries





The Covid-19 pandemic is entering a “very, very dark period”, warned the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Globally, new infections are at all-time highs, driven by out-of-control outbreaks in large countries such as India and Brazil.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warned Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO.

While Covid-19 has most of the developing world firmly in its grips, the pandemic is ending in wealthier countries that have vaccinated large proportions of their populations.

RELATED: US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

… the world is entering a very, very dark period… Infections are accelerating faster than ever… India accounts for a lot of the grim news… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Dr. Nabarro – who is the Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization – says the pandemic is ‘at a fearsome stage’… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

There are plenty of nations… who are eyeing foreign travel… Germany… will exclude vaccinated people from certain restrictions… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.