Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries
The Covid-19 pandemic is entering a “very, very dark period”, warned the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Globally, new infections are at all-time highs, driven by out-of-control outbreaks in large countries such as India and Brazil.
“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warned Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO.
While Covid-19 has most of the developing world firmly in its grips, the pandemic is ending in wealthier countries that have vaccinated large proportions of their populations.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
… the world is entering a very, very dark period… Infections are accelerating faster than ever… India accounts for a lot of the grim news…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Dr. Nabarro – who is the Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization – says the pandemic is ‘at a fearsome stage’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
There are plenty of nations… who are eyeing foreign travel… Germany… will exclude vaccinated people from certain restrictions…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
