Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham'





An external investigation has found that Professor Adam Habib was not guilty of racism when he used the N-word.

Habib will therefore return to his position as School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) director in London.

At an online meeting, Habib used the N-word but has argued that he was describing the word to describe other incidents where students had raised concerns of lecturers using the racial slur.

SOAS student leader Meron Haile says this explanation is not accepted by students and staff alike.

We see it as anti-black and violent because there was no need to use the word. His position as a non-black South African man makes it unacceptable for him to use it. Meron Haile, Student Leader - SOAS

There is unanimous rejection by students and staff at the university about this procedure and the decision.

Haile says the consensus at SOAS is that Habib should be removed.

What is Haile's response to the restorative justice process that is set to take place, asks Lester?

It is a complete sham. Meron Haile, Student Leader - SOAS

She says this is not what students asked for. They want the removal of Habib.

It is pretty much a PR move. Meron Haile, Student Leader - SOAS

Thuli Madonsela, South African advocate and professor of law, holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University says she is very happy that Habib has been reinstated.

This is exactly what we were hoping for. What happened was a mistake, and it is the kind of mistake that can be fixed through a process of engagement which SOAS calls restorative justice. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

Adam Habib is not a racist and has never been a racist. Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

