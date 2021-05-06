Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe





Nobody is above the ANC’s organisational discipline, spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Thursday.

Mabe was reacting to suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bizarre letter to party president Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he “informed” Ramaphasa that he was the suspended one, despite having no authority to do so.

The ANC is preparing to discuss Magashule’s defiance at a national executive committee meeting this weekend.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and party secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Eyewitness News.

“We have requested that the secretary-general respects the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation,” said Mabe.

“All of us must at all times subject ourselves to the discipline of the organisation, which is driven by the oath of membership that we have taken.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Mabe.

He [Ace Magashule] was summarily suspended… The President is not suspended… Unity and disciple in the ANC are sacrosanct! Pule Mabe, spokesperson - ANC

Listen to the interview in the audio below.