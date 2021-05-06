Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
CAPE STORMS CHECK IN - Two people have died in flooding in the Bonnievale area.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be answering questions before the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
First Thursdays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Tymbios - Co-founders at First Thursday
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: Watersheds new album ‘Elephant In The Room’MUSIC:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Hinds - Band Member at Watershed
No Items to show
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

6 May 2021 1:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ace Magashule
Pule Mabe
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Ace Magashule suspended

"Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended."

Nobody is above the ANC’s organisational discipline, spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Thursday.

Mabe was reacting to suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bizarre letter to party president Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he “informed” Ramaphasa that he was the suspended one, despite having no authority to do so.

The ANC is preparing to discuss Magashule’s defiance at a national executive committee meeting this weekend.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and party secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Eyewitness News.

“We have requested that the secretary-general respects the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation,” said Mabe.

“All of us must at all times subject ourselves to the discipline of the organisation, which is driven by the oath of membership that we have taken.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Mabe.

He [Ace Magashule] was summarily suspended… The President is not suspended… Unity and disciple in the ANC are sacrosanct!

Pule Mabe, spokesperson - ANC

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




