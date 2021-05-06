[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Adverse weather conditions – including gale force winds, heavy rain, and rough seas – are expected to continue for the rest of Thursday, Friday and into Saturday, says South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.
The flood warning for the Overberg region remains in place, with a high probability of rockfalls and mudslides.
The intensity of the rain will decrease by Saturday, but flood warnings remain, due to the saturated ground.
The weather will improve significantly by Sunday and will remain fine into next week.
For more detail, listen to Viljoen’s weather report in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65459917_rain-flows-down-from-a-roof-down.html?vti=nvvr1g803nuezmn4cm-1-10
