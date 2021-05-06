The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all Business
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
World

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
United States
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
WTO
Pandemic
World Trade Organization
Intellectual property
Salome Meyer
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines
Biden administration
vaccine patents

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

The US has announced it's supporting a move to lift patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, temporarily.

The aim is to make vaccines more accessible to hasten the end of the pandemic.

South Africa and India have been at the forefront of the push for the waiver on vaccine intellectual property (IP) protections at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Weeks of tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members.

RELATED: US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Salome Meyer, project manager of the Cancer Alliance's Access to Medicine Campaign.

She describes the shrewd bargaining to come in the face of big pharma opposition, as "horse trading".

It is going to take another couple of months because what is now on the table is word-based negotiation. That means they're going back to the text and that text needs to be negotiated.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

That can take weeks to finalise because it's really like horse trading now: What are we going to give up? What are we willing to give up? What are the demands on the table?

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

The US has said the administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, so they are saying: We will do this for Covid... but they are already actually giving a warning that they aren't necessarily going to give up the fight.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

These companies [vaccine manufacturers] are based in the US, in the UK and the EU... Their shareholders are people within their own countries, so they are protecting their own people as well.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

What should be put on the table is the issue of morality Meyer says.

When we have a pandemic, as with Covid, there is a moral obligation of countries and of industry to come to the table and not to put profit ahead of saving lives of people. That is what we should call for.

Salome Meyer, Project manager - Access to Medicine Campaign, Cancer Alliance

Listen to the fascinating interview about patents and the need for transparency:




6 May 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
United States
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
WTO
Pandemic
World Trade Organization
Intellectual property
Salome Meyer
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines
Biden administration
vaccine patents

More from Business

Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling

6 May 2021 8:30 PM

The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

6 May 2021 8:17 PM

Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

6 May 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

5 May 2021 2:31 PM

Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year

5 May 2021 2:31 PM

Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

6 May 2021 8:17 PM

Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'

6 May 2021 9:56 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

6 May 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

5 May 2021 2:31 PM

Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million

5 May 2021 10:05 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

5 May 2021 8:54 AM

"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike

4 May 2021 4:29 PM

"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling

6 May 2021 8:30 PM

The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

6 May 2021 5:21 PM

A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries

6 May 2021 11:05 AM

“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

6 May 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

5 May 2021 2:03 PM

Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet

4 May 2021 11:01 AM

Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Treasury defends compensation spending cut as painful but fair

6 May 2021 8:14 PM

Lindani Myeni's death a blow to the country - Zikalala

6 May 2021 8:04 PM

Wakeford: I had no influence on Bosasa bribes paid to Home Affairs consultant

6 May 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA