Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
View all Politics
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

6 May 2021 5:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Afforfable housing
3D printed house

A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

South Africa's high levels of unemployment, inequality and corruption at government level are major contributing factors behind the housing crisis the country faces.

According to Malusi Booi, the mayoral committee member for human settlements in the City of Cape Town, the city has a housing backlog of more than 300 000 people registered on a waiting list for government funded houses.

The cost of conventional building materials such as bricks and cement have increased exponentially in recent years, making it even harder for government hand out free homes to people.

But there might just be a more cost effective way of producing quality, single-family homes.

Global leaders in the construction and industrial markets, Saint-Gobain, recently handed over the keys to a family for a house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Retired shopkeepers Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers moved into their new, futuristic-looking, 94 square metre, boulder shaped home in the Bosrijk neighbourhood of Eindhoven, in southern Netherlands.

D'Leon Burger, head of marketing at Saint-Gobain South Africa says this might become a cheaper way of building houses in future.

That is the goal, but we're not there yet. At the end of the day, one of the benefits is it's a very quick way to build. Probably in around 10 years, it'll be quite a common occurrence if everything goes according to plan. Then the costs will come down, but the way that they're building it now, these are highly efficient homes, energy efficient homes.

D'Leon  Burger - Head of Marketing at Saint-Gobain South Africa

Burger believes this concept could make it's way to South Africa in the near future.

That's the question. Potentially not too far away. It's not that we've got the machinery here just yet, but with our appetite and Saint-Gobain being at the forefront of these innovations, we're quite keen. I can't give you a definite answer, but I don't think too far away.

D'Leon  Burger - Head of Marketing at Saint-Gobain South Africa

The 94 square meters’ house consists of 24 printed concrete elements, which are printed layer by layer in the printing plant in Eindhoven. The elements were transported by truck to the building site and placed on a foundation.

The house was then provided with a roof and frames, and the finishing touches applied.

Thanks to the performant insulation, the house is very energy efficient and provides greater comfort for its occupants.

It took them just over a year. Obviously the project is not yet complete, but this is the first of five that will be built. They're doing the first one, learning from that one, then they'll apply those learnings into the next, and by the end there'll be some multi-storied dwellings as well.

D'Leon  Burger - Head of Marketing at Saint-Gobain South Africa

Listen to the audio of the interview below




6 May 2021 5:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Afforfable housing
3D printed house

More from World

Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries

6 May 2021 11:05 AM

“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

6 May 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

5 May 2021 2:03 PM

Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

4 May 2021 9:14 PM

The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50

4 May 2021 6:50 PM

Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet

4 May 2021 11:01 AM

Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

4 May 2021 7:15 AM

Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'

30 April 2021 2:11 PM

"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

6 May 2021 2:56 PM

Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

6 May 2021 7:30 AM

There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

5 May 2021 2:31 PM

Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'

5 May 2021 11:18 AM

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam

5 May 2021 10:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town

4 May 2021 5:20 PM

This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

6 May 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA